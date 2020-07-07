Immunosuppressants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14% by 2027

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on "Immunosuppressants Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Revenue, and Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

The immunosuppressants market growth is driven by higher prevalence of autoimmune disorders and greater population base requiring effective therapies for these diseases. Strict regulatory policies and compliances associated with the approval of drugs is a factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1973

Immunosuppressants are in the family of drugs, which lead to the suppression of the immune response. The immune system of the recipient is activated and thus, as it does in response to certain foreign substances, creates immune response during organ transplants, from the donor to the recipient. The immunity to the organ is severely affected by this immune response. It is frequently termed an acute or persistent rejection. The use of immunosuppressive drugs to inhibit immune reaction and preserve the new organ and function is prohibited. They are used primarily to prevent several autoimmune diseases, like gravitational myasthenia, asthma, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and organ rejection transplantation, including kidney, liver and heart transplantations. Clinical immunosuppression consists of three stages: induction therapy, maintenance care and the care of an existing acute rejection response.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and the dramatic growth in organ donation in this region is projected to represent North America largest market share in the global immunosuppressive market. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in the year 2018, In addition, arthritis diagnosed by physicians was prevalent in 16.4% of people underweight, while 27.7% of people who had hypertension are reported to be around 19% of men and 25% of women in the U.S. arthritis are diagnosed by physicians. Furthermore, technical advancements in tissue engineering and organ transplantation, increased healthcare spending, increased R&D funding and existing healthcare facilities further fuel overall growth of the regional sector.

View Detail Information with Complete [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/immunosuppressants-market

Market dynamics

The growth in autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and alopecia areata was the key driving force for demand development for immunosuppressants. Furthermore, the rise in the immuno-suppressant market as a result of organ donation operations such as the transplants of the kidneys and liver due to an increase in the rate of organ failure. For instance, according to the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, 36,528 organ transplants were performed in 2018 in the country. The lack of supply of organ donors and the high cost of such drugs are, however, restricting the development of this immunosuppressive market. I For instance, as in the U.S.,in July 2019, more than 113,000 of the people with federal records on organ donation and transplantation are on the global waiting list for the transplantation. Increasing applications of tissue engineering to build implants, however, present market growth opportunities. Furthermore, a increase in disposable income and understanding of organ donation among individuals is projected to generate lucrative business opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 more dangerous for people with psoriasis

As psoriasis is a chronic immune condition, certain patients may take immunosuppressant drugs to control their symptoms. These drugs can decrease the immune system, which can raise the risk of SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious agents infections. The risk of serious symptoms can also be raised by immunosuppressive pharmaceutical products. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Conditions or drugs which weaken the immune system and affect immunosuppressed people increase the risk of severe COVID-19. The International Psoriasis Council (IPC) advises the cancellation or postponement of immunosuppressant drugs for psoriasis who receive a COVID-19 diagnosis. • The IPC advises that the benefit-risk ratio of immunosuppressive drugs should be carefully tested by doctors on an individual basis.

Related Reports

Facial/Surgical Mask Market – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biomarker-technologies-market-size-hit-133000604.html

Biomarker Technologies Market – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biomarker-technologies-market-size-hit-133000604.html

Drug Eluting Stent Market - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/drug-eluting-stent-market-size-133000171.html

The global immunosuppressants market includes Zydus, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan Laboratories Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2020 , Zydus and XOMA Announce IL-2-Based Immuno-Oncology Therapy Licensing Agreement

, Zydus and XOMA Announce IL-2-Based Immuno-Oncology Therapy Licensing Agreement In May 2018 , Pfizer announces U.S. FDA approves XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis

Market Segmentation

Market By Drug Class

Corticosteroids

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Calcineurin Inhibitors

mTOR Inhibitors

Anti-Proliferative Agents

Others

Market By Indication

Organ Transplantation

Autoimmune Disorders

Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

Market By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Market By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request for [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1973

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1973

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218,

Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting