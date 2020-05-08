Immunovia - Report From AGM

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Immunovia AB (publ), corporate identity number 556730-4299 was held in The Spark at Medicon Village, Scheeletorget 1, Lund on May 7, 2020. A summary of the Meeting's resolutions follows:

Appropriation of the company's profit and loss

The Meeting resolved that available funds of SEK 335,905,705 be transferred to a new account and that no dividend is paid.

Directors' and audit fees

The Meeting resolved that Board members should be compensated with SEK 150,000 for Directors and SEK 400,000 for the Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee were compensated with SEK 40,000, and other members of these Committees were compensated with SEK 20,000. Travel expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with the company's policy. In addition, it was decided that the auditor should be paid according to approved invoice.

Election of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors

The Meeting resolved to re-elect the Directors Carl Borrebaeck, Ann-Christine Sundell, Hans Johansson, Mimmi Ekberg and Christofer Sjögren as Directors, elect Peter Høngaard Andersen as new Director, and to re-elect Carl Borrebaeck as Chairman of the Board. The Meeting elected authorized auditor Mats-Åke Andersson as the company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Martin Gustafsson as deputy auditor.

Guidelines for remunerating senior executives

The Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remunerating senior executives based on a proposal that the Board produced after recommendation from the Remuneration Committee.

Resolution to authorize the Board to take decisions on new share issues

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to decide on the new issue of an aggregate maximum number of shares that would mean a maximum increase of the share capital of twenty (20) percent based on the aggregate share capital of the company at the time of the AGM 2020, in accordance with, or departing from, shareholders' preferential rights, and with or without a decision on contribution in kind.

Immunovia AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

