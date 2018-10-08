Immunovia AB (Publ) Nomination Committee Appointed for AGM 2019

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee, which is to be appointed for the period until a new Nomination Committee has been appointed, will have four members, of which three will be appointed by the three largest shareholders of the company in terms of votes, and the fourth will be the Chairman of the Board. In cases where the Chairman of the Board is one of the three largest shareholders, in his/her capacity as shareholder, the Chairman will put his/her place at the disposal of the Committee, and the next-largest shareholder will be offered the entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. As soon as reasonably possible after the end of the third quarter, the Chairman of the Board should contact the three largest shareholders in terms of votes recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB and request that within a reasonable time in the circumstances, although not more than 30 days, they state the name of the individual such shareholder wishes to appoint as a member of the Nomination Committee. If one of the three largest shareholders does not wish to exercise its entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the next shareholder in turn will be offered the entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. In the case where several shareholders decline their entitlement to appoint members of the Nomination Committee, the Chairman of the Board should not need to contact more than eight shareholders, unless this is necessary to compose a Nomination Committee of at least three members.

Unless otherwise agreed between the members, that member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of votes will be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. The Chairman of the Board or other Director may never serve as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Based on the above, the nomination committee have for the 2019 AGM been determined to consist of the following persons whom together represent approximately 25 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company per September 30 2018:

- Sara Ek, representing Sara Ek, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

- Carl Borrebaeck representing Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman of the Board

- Mikael Löfman representing Mikael Löfman; and

- Astrid Samuelsson, representing Handelsbanken

The suggestion from the nomination committee will be presented in the notice to the AGM 2019 as well as on the Company website, www.immunovia.com.

Shareholders who wish to leave suggestions to the nomination committee are welcome to contact the nomination committee at the Company address. In order for the nomination committee to take a suggestion into account, the suggestion must have been received in a timely manner before the AGM, January 31 2019 at the latest.

For more information, please contact:

Mats Grahn

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Immunovia

Tel.: +46-70-5320230

Email: mats.grahn@immunovia.com

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

This information is information that Immunovia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-ab--publ--nomination-committee-appointed-for-agm-2019,c2656573

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/2656573/933993.pdf Immunovia PR, nomination committee 2019

SOURCE Immunovia AB

Related Links

http://www.immunovia.com.

