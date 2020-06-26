Immunovia Expands its Lung Cancer Program Based on Encouraging Results From the Current Discovery Study

LUND, Sweden, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today announced that the results of the current study in lung cancer strongly supports an expansion into the next stage in the discovery process. With the recent capital raise, Immunovia is fully financed to expand the discovery process in lung cancer. The next step in the lung cancer program expansion is a study of a larger cohort of fresh lung cancer samples that best mirrors the commercial environment.

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. About 13% of all new cancers are lung cancers. With the present lung cancer program Immunovia aims to be the first that present an opportunity for an increased overall survival by early detection.

"These results from lung cancer demonstrate that our powerful technology platform IMMray™ delivers significant robustness in lung cancer, which further validates our excitement about our platform that has the potential to revolutionize differential diagnosis for the early detection of many cancers," stated Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia.

Process Overview for Lung Cancer Program

Immunovia's lung cancer study is now in Step 5 of the discovery process (see figure). As previously guided, a discovery process often includes several clinical studies, using samples collected from Immunovia's growing KOL network, before moving to the development stage.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

