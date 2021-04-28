Immunovia Reports Interim Report January - March 2021

LUND, Sweden, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published its interim report for the period January 1 – March 31, 2021. It is available on Immunovia's website.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia:

"Thanks to the great efforts of our employees, we achieved significant success during Q1 for our blood test IMMray™ PanCan-d. We reached the final milestone in the development phase and the next step was to apply for CLIA certification for IMMray™ PanCan-d to receive market approval in the US. In addition, we have worked to improve the performance of the test in symptomatic high-risk patients. We presented new data that show both improved specificity and sensitivity."



Telephone conference

Investors, analysts and media are invited to a webcasted telephone conference today at 16:30 CET. Patrik Dahlen, CEO, will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13844

Following the telephone conference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on April 28, 2021.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1. The final validation study was completed in Q1 2021. Commercial testing will begin in Q2 after the accreditation of Immunovia Dx Laboratory in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA.

IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

