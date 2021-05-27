Immunovia to Host a Key Opinion Leader Event on the Clinical Use of IMMray™ PanCan-d

LUND, Sweden, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company that develops highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) event on IMMray™ PanCan-d, its blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer which will be launched as a laboratory developed test (LDT) in the US by Immunovia Inc.

The live webcast for investors, analysts and media will feature a panel discussion with three KOLs that each one bring their perspective on the clinical use of a blood-based test for early detection of pancreatic cancer in different high-risk groups:

Dr. Stephen Pereira , Professor of Hepatology and Gastroenterology, University College London

, Professor of Hepatology and Gastroenterology, University College London Dr. James Farrell , Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine and Director of the Yale Center for Pancreatic Diseases at Yale New Haven Health

, Professor of Medicine at and Director of the Yale Center for Pancreatic Diseases at Yale New Haven Health Dr. Geoffrey Burns , MD, FAAFP, Renaissance Family Medicine of Wellesley, Massachusetts , USA

Moderator for the panel discussion will be Dr. Thomas King, Medical Director, Immunovia Inc.

A corporate overview will be presented by Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia.

There will be room for attendees to ask questions to the panelists during the event.

The Immunovia KOL event details as follows:

Thursday June 10, 2021, at 16.00-17.30 CET

Dial-in numbers:

Belgium: +3224035852

Denmark: +4578150107

France: +33170750721

Germany: +4969222220377

Norway: +4723963688

Sweden: +46850558365

Switzerland: +41225675632

The Netherlands: +31207219496

United Kingdom: +443333009274

United States: +18335268398

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13917



About the experts

Dr. Stephen Pereira

Dr. Stephen Pereira is Professor of Hepatology & Gastroenterology at University College London since October 2016. He has been a Senior Lecturer then Reader from 2003 and a Consultant Gastroenterologist in PancreaticoBiliary Medicine at University College London Hospitals from 2000. He undertook undergraduate studies in science (theoretical physics) and medicine at University of New South Wales, Sydney, with postgraduate training mainly at Guy's and King's College Hospital, London, and advanced endoscopy training (ERCP and endoscopic ultrasound) in Paris, Amsterdam and Indianapolis. Over the last several years he has developed a clinical research programme aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of patients with liver and pancreaticobiliary malignancy and lead a clinical and laboratory-based research group based at the Royal Free Campus. Dr. Stephen Pereira's research areas include Cancer Proteomics, Cancer Biomarker Discovery and Hepatobiliary and pancreatic dysplasia and malignancy.

Dr. James Farrell, MBChB

Dr. James Farrell is an internationally recognized expert in gastrointestinal endoscopy and pancreatic diseases. He maintains a busy clinical practice focused on all aspects of interventional endoscopy, gastrointestinal cancer, and pancreatic diseases including endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) evaluation of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic cysts, pancreatitis, and individuals at risk for pancreatic malignancy.

In addition to his clinical work and research, Dr. Farrell is director of the Yale Medicine Pancreatic Diseases Program, which brings together a variety of pancreatic specialists including gastroenterologists, surgeons, oncologists, and nurses who focus on pancreatic disease.

Dr. Farrell has addressed pancreatic disease on a national and international level as a member of such organizations as the NIH/NCI Pancreas Cancer Task Force. As a researcher, he is known for his development of personalized therapy approaches and early detection biomarkers for pancreatic cancer. Dr. James Farrell is professor of medicine (digestive diseases) at Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Geoffrey Burns

A graduate of Brown University, Dr. Geoffrey Burns received his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine, a Top 25 medical school. Prior to establishing Renaissance Family Medicine, Dr. Burns was the Associate Chairman of Family Medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and teaches at both Boston University School of Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Burns has also been named a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, an honor given to members of the Academy who have distinguished themselves among their colleagues for their contributions to the practice of medicine and to their communities. Dr. Burns devotes his personal time to providing free medical care to underprivileged citizens in South America and Appalachia. Dr. Burns has the distinction of having been voted one of Boston's "Top Docs" in Family Medicine by Boston Magazine in 2014 and 2015.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1. The final validation study was completed in Q1 2021. The accreditation process forImmunovia Inc. in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA is ongoing and commercial testing will begin in Q2 after the accreditation. The European launch plan will be communicated Q2 2021.

IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome. The test will be exclusively provided by Immunovia Inc., Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

