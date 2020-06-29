Immunovia to Present a Satellite Symposium at the European Pancreatic Club (EPC) - International Association of Pancreatology's (IAP) Annual Meeting July 2, 2020

LUND, Sweden, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today announced the company will be presenting at the 52nd EPC-IAP annual meeting on July 2, 2020. This year's event will be held virtually and will be the place to watch and listen to great lectures and latest research in Pancreatology. The registration for this year's event is open and can be made via this link: https://www.epc2020.eu/

Details on Immunovia's Satellite Symposium:

Date: July 2, 2020

Time: 12.20-12.40 CET

Presentation Title: First-In-Class IMMray™ PanCan-d Enters Final Clinical Validation Stages for launch Q4 2020 for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Presented by: MD Thomas King, Medical Director, Immunovia. The Q&A session will be hosted by PhD Laura Chirica, Chief Commercial Officer, Immunovia.

For more information on the program go here: https://www.epc2020.eu/programme/programme

About EPC

The European Pancreatic Club (EPC) is a non-profit, international scientific organization dedicated to the study of the pancreas. EPC was founded in 1965, with the idea to bring together basic scientists and clinicians in an informal atmosphere to promote friendship and research communication between them. Therefore, EPC has provided a platform for pancreatologists for five decades. EPC has strong connections with various European National Pancreatic Societies (from 22 countries).

About IAP

The International Association of Pancreatology (IAP) is a unique international organisation established in 1985. IAP provides a pivot and glues national and regional societies for the common cause of promoting Pancreatology throughout the world. It has a unique model where members of various national societies are accorded dual membership of IAP and the parent society. At present, it has >3500 members comprising of basic scientists and clinical investigators from 32 countries exploring pancreatic biology and pathophysiology in order to find newer treatment and improve outcomes for pancreatic disorders.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

