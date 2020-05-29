IMMUSE™ Joins BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission To Provide Coronavirus Relief Kits

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMMUSE™ is proud to partner with BStrong and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to help support their coronavirus kit program, which was designed to provide medical and sanitation products to low income households and hospital staff around the nation, especially in areas that have been hit the hardest. So far, 20,000 coronavirus relief kits have been sent out across the country, consisting of essential items, such as sanitation wipes, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, BStrong cash cards, hydration kits, and a supply of IMMUSE™.

Bethany Frankel created the BStrong disaster relief initiative in 2017 in order to provide real time emergency assistance to individuals and their families in crisis. Global Empowerment Mission, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Michael Capponi in 2011, has been involved in supporting some of the most significant global tragedies over the last decade. GEM is the official disaster relief charity for BStrong and together, they have raised and distributed millions of dollars to victims of natural disasters around the world.

"We are so grateful to have the opportunity to join forces with BStrong and GEM in order to support the most vulnerable members in our community, including families who do not have resources or access to these essential and necessary products and healthcare workers who are risking their lives on the frontlines, fighting this pandemic," said Founder and President Fabrizio Acquaviva.

IMMUSE™ is a revolutionary immune boosting supplement that combines a proprietary blend of unique peptides and essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to strengthen the immune system's response against harmful bacteria, viruses, and environmental toxins. Through their partnership with GEM, they have created the Take 1 Give 1 outreach initiative, which helps to provide emergency aid, food and housing to those struck by tragedy.

