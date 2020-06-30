Immvira Announces the Appointment of Carl Yeung as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Yeung will be responsible for the Company's financial operations, investments, financing, and M&A matters. He will also support the Company's work in market expansion and strategic business collaboration with partners globally.

Mr. Yeung received his bachelor's degree in economics with concentrations in finance and operations management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and his bachelor's degree in applied science with a concentration in systems engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Pennsylvania. He has more than 18 years of experience in the capital markets and financial management. In the first three years of his career, working as an investment banker in Merrill Lynch, he successfully assisted many companies in publicly listing overseas. Since then, in his 15-year career working as a chief financial officer, he has led four Chinese technology companies to successfully list on the NASDAQ, NYSE, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The total financing amount he completed for the four listed companies in the primary and secondary markets exceeded US$2.5 billion.

Mr. Yeung has extensive experience establishing financial infrastructure to support early start-up companies during periods of rapid growth, as well implementing strategic financial management and compliance risk management systems after public listing.

Dr. Grace Zhou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Immvira, commented, "As the Company enters new stages of growth, it is paramount to build a team of top-quality professionals from experienced backgrounds so that we can leverage expertise to continue to meet new goals. Attracting, training and empowering talent is the foundation of our commitment to developing world-class cancer therapeutic products. Our senior management team continually searches for new partners who can share our dream with a common mindset of compassion, strength and determination. We found that partnershipwith Carl with his global financial perspective, capital markets know-how and rich financial management experience. We look forward to working with him and his contributions to the Company's rapid growth and long-term strategic development."

Mr. Yeung said, "I am excited to join the Immvira team. Treating cancer with new generation of oncolytic viruses that can be integrated into tumor immunotherapy is a new area of interest for me personally. Using engineered viruses to express therapeutic genes as a treatment approach is built upon years of prudent, peer reviewed research and is a hopeful, radically new, advanced pathway in the fight against cancer. Dr. Zhou and her team have led the field of oncolytic virus research worldwide and successfully entered clinical trialsstage in several countries.

"It is an honor to partner with Dr. Zhou and her team. Driven by scientific research, this is a special team that operates with modesty and a resoluteness of purpose to deliver an effective treatment approach for patients. I look forward to supporting these leading scientists by providing the right capital and financial management underpinning. As a team, we expect to achieve clinical trials success and get effective therapies as soon possible tothe global market so that hope can be kindled for millions of cancer patients," concluded Mr. Yeung.

About Immvira

Immvira is a biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic viruses as potential cancer therapeutics, which not only improves the replicating ability of the virus, but also further improves the oncolytic activity of the virus and promotes the immune response. Immvira's independently developed oncolytic virus product T3 has been launched in clinical studies in Australia, China and the United States to explore the treatment of multiple solid tumors. At the same time, Immvira is also developing a number of oncolytic virus products which will form a series of powerful pipelines to meet the needs of different tumor therapies, including the development of targeting specific therapeutic oncolytic virus.

For more information please visit: www.immvira-theravir.com/

Immvira Group Company was founded on May 18, 2015 by six scientists in the field of tumor oncolytic immunity from the United States. The company develops innovative drugs for immunotherapy and targeted treatment of herpes oncolytic virus (oHSV), including five product lines, covering various types of tumors. They are:

Intratumoral injection of oHSVT3011, mono and combination therapies; Systemic administration of oHSV for extensive metastatic tumors; oHSV for malignant brain tumors; oHSV for oncolytic virus resistant tumors; and, Targeted oHSV for hematological malignancies.

Immvira has also successfully developed lyophilization technology of oncolytic virus products, which meets the challenges of low temperature storage and transportation of products at -80℃.

