IMN Solutions Names Katherine Bender Senior Account Director

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMN Solutions (IMN), a premiere association management company announced that Katherine Bender has joined the team as Senior Account Director.

Bender joins IMN Solutions at a time when the company is focused on expanding its established position as a leading-edge Association Management Company, while maintaining its reputation as an industry leader in contract negotiation and meeting and event management expertise. Bender's primary responsibility will be representing and managing key accounts; serving as their leading advocate and essential partner. She will also further develop IMN's growing portfolio of clients, which aligns with her extensive experience in sales and leadership positions in both the non-profit and for-profit arenas.

"Chicago is the second largest market for association headquarters in the United States," said Barbara Myers, CAE, CEO, IMN Solutions. "We are excited to expand IMN's presence there and increase awareness within the greater Chicagoland association, meeting and event management community as to how our complete range of customized solutions can help organizations achieve their most ambitious goals.

Bender is an association, meeting and event management veteran, joining IMN with over 30 years of industry experience, having held leadership positions with associations as CEO and senior meeting planner, major North American destination management organizations (DMOs) including Philadelphia and Canada, and in the corporate sector for companies including Forbes, HealtheCareers, and SmithBucklin. Bender also brings third party experience from a previous position as Vice President – Team Director for Conference Direct.

"Katie's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a welcome addition to the IMN Solutions team. Her role is a sign of IMN's continued commitment to top quality service for our clients. I'm confident Katie's entrepreneurial spirit will lend itself to crafting creative solutions for traditional needs, and her positive demeanor, energy and service-oriented approach will be valuable assets for our clients and IMN's continued growth and development," said Myers.

About IMN Solutions

IMN is a global, full-service association management company with specialized expertise in meeting, event and exhibition management. Clients benefit from access to IMN's network of seasoned professionals that excel in a variety of areas including site selection and contract negotiation, event and exhibition management, housing, registration, marketing, technology and association management services. Contact IMN to learn how the "Power of the Network" can work for you. www.imnsolutions.com

