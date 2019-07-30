IMOCA Appoints Iridium its Official Communications Partner

The IMOCA World Race Series represents several major physical and technical challenges for the teams. The success or failure of a race can depend upon regular access to weather and wind updates, which in turn are dependent upon an uncompromising level of ship-to-shore and shore-to-ship connectivity. The Iridium Certus L-band broadband service delivers the foundation for all of these elements, providing dependable high-speed connectivity globally regardless of sailing conditions. In addition, the service will enable crew to post updates to social media and even conduct media interviews while at sea during a race.

"We are very proud to announce Iridium and Thales as the 'Official Communications Partners' of the IMOCA Class. The Iridium Certus satellite broadband service combined with the Thales VesseLINK terminal modernizes the communications capability of IMOCA yacht skippers sailing around the world," said Antoine Mermod, president of the IMOCA Class. "The skippers of the IMOCA Class are preparing for several races over the next two years. The preparation also includes one of the greatest challenges in sport: The Vendée Globe which is a single-handed, nonstop, round-the-world yacht race. We see a synergy in our mutual core values, technology, performance and human endurance. The partnership is the start of a valuable relationship between Thales, Iridium and the IMOCA class."

Iridium Certus is the world's newest and most advanced L-band broadband solution, offering small-form-factor, cost-effective terminals and truly global coverage. IMOCA race vessels will now be optimized with this state-of-the-art satcom system, built for adverse weather conditions in any ocean. The service will be delivered to the race teams by selected Iridium world-class service partners (SPs).

"The IMOCA race series is the ultimate test for IMOCA class crews, and their adoption of Iridium Certus and VesseLINK is an invaluable acknowledgement that a new era of satcom has arrived for the maritime industry," said Wouter Deknopper, vice president and general manager of maritime business at Iridium. "Through our terminal partners we are able to offer the smallest, lightest satellite antennas with no moving parts, and with a future firmware update, our existing terminals will offer the fastest L-band speeds at the most cost-effective rate in the industry. No comparable service can top our speed, coverage, form factor or reliability."

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has recently completed its next-generation satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

