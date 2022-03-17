Impact Communications Founder and CEO Marie Swift Joins Forbes Agency Council

"We are honored to welcome Marie Swift into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to make an impact on the business world," says Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. Tweet this

"We are honored to welcome Marie Swift into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social, capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Forbes Councils is a collective of thought leaders, drawn from selective communities. The Forbes Agency Council is a space for leaders and executives of PR, media, creative and ad agencies to form meaningful connections and build a community. As an accepted member of the Forbes Agency Council, Swift will pursue initiatives that highlight her public relations knowledge and professional influence. This includes working with the editorial team at Forbes to share her insights on Forbes.com, contributing to Q&A panels alongside other industry leaders, and publishing original content themed around her area of expertise.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Members are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth and diversity of their experience as leaders in the communications industry. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Learn more at https://councils.forbes.com/forbesagencycouncil.

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Marie Swift is President and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Communications, a full-service marketing communications and PR firm established in 1993. In August 2020, she and her colleagues initiated the "Conversations That Matter" project with strategic support from the Advisory Solutions arm of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. The project, which entailed original research, content creation, and promotional efforts, won a "Wealthies" Award from WealthManagement.com in September 2021. Additional awards for the Conversations That Matter project were conferred in 2021 by APEX – Awards for Publication Excellence (Grand Award – Campaigns, Programs and Plans), and the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) (Award of Distinction – Integrated Campaign / Business-to-Business). Swift is currently a member of the Forbes Agency Council. In 2021, Swift was honored as a Luminary – Class of 2021 by ThinkAdvisor.com. Learn more about Swift and Impact Communications at: www.ImpactCommunications.org.

Contact:

Grace Vogelzang

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

SOURCE Impact Communications