Impact Enhances Carrier CPaaS Service Offerings

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact, the wholesale Carrier division of Lingo Communications, today announced the successful rollout of an automated API for toll-free services. Impact and RouteTrust worked together on the development of the API which allows Impact's Carrier customers to acquire, provision, and modify toll-free numbers on the Impact network without requiring human intervention.

Impact owns one of the largest Carrier networks in North America and has been adding Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) capability into its network. RouteTrust specializes in the design, development and integration of telecommunications-based software solutions that provide immediate value, solve current challenges, and serve as a stable and scalable solution into the future.

This new customer-facing API is another step in Impact's journey to add CPaaS functionality and increase the efficiency and profitability of our Carrier customers. Using the new API interface enables our Carrier customers to simplify operations and provision toll-free services without requiring any human interface. As a result, our Carrier customers can process toll-free orders faster and more accurately than ever before.

"Impact is recognized as a leading provider of US domestic and international voice and toll-free solutions for the world's largest service providers," said Michael Rothchild, COO of RouteTrust. "By partnering with Impact on this project, we have now provided their Carrier customers with a platform to add, move, and change toll-free numbers without hassle or delay."

"Impact's customers will now be able to leverage the strengths of our facilities-based toll-free network throughout the U.S. and Canada by accessing our provisioning system in a manner that does not require any human intervention," said Patrick Reilly, VP Carrier Services at Impact. "We are also thrilled to announce that we have just completed the implementation of our first toll-free API customer, a large publicly traded communications service provider."

Impact, the wholesale Carrier division of Lingo Communications, a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

RouteTrust provides scalable telecommunications technology solutions designed to automate and simplify the day-to-day operations of enterprise and wholesale clients. The RouteTrust team has decades of real-world experience in telecom operations and technology development. Be it API consolidation, data management, or call processing, the RouteTrust team makes systems that make a difference.

