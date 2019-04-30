Impact Expands Technical Capabilities with New Quality Assurance Support Lab

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Fluid Solutions, a premier provider of specialty additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing and completions, today announced the opening of its Quality Assurance Support Lab in Houston. This new facility is primarily dedicated to performing the long-established quality assurance and control processes previously conducted at Impact's Global Technology Center in Cornwall, U.K. The Houston lab also brings expert technical support closer to Impact's customers in North and South America.

The Quality Assurance Support Lab supplements the robust capabilities of the Global Technology Center, Impact's state-of-the-art hub for pioneering solutions to complex wellbore challenges and backing them with the highest level of customer support. At the new facility, Impact performs a comprehensive battery of tests on manufactured products to ensure their integrity before deployment to the field. Like the Global Technology Center, the Houston lab is fully equipped to test all water- and oil-based drilling fluids to API specifications, enabling Impact to analyze how its products will perform in specific applications and maximize their effectiveness.

"Impact is dedicated to solving complex wellbore challenges, providing the highest-quality solutions and backing them with expert technical support—before, during and after our customers' projects," said Rodney Uchytil, President and CEO of Impact. "Our investment in the new Quality Assurance Support Lab demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding and enhancing those capabilities."

Leading-edge and specialized equipment currently in use at the Quality Assurance Support Lab, or planned by year-end, includes:

Impact Fluid Solutions Slot Testers – designed and developed in-house to simulate a broad range of downhole fractures at various pressures

– designed and developed in-house to simulate a broad range of downhole fractures at various pressures Particle Plugging Apparatus – accurately simulates and measures downhole static filtration at various pressures

– accurately simulates and measures downhole static filtration at various pressures Air Jet Sieve – highly effective for measuring powdered materials which require efficient dispersion and desagglomeration

– highly effective for measuring powdered materials which require efficient dispersion and desagglomeration Viscometers – provide in-depth fluid viscosity measurement

These capabilities are critical to Wellbore Shielding® science, Impact's proprietary approach to overcoming wellbore stability challenges that continues to set the industry standard.

About Impact Fluid Solutions

Impact (impact-fluids.com) is a premier fluid solutions provider to oil and gas operators, service companies and fluid companies worldwide. The Impact team combines advanced chemistry with deep oilfield expertise to deliver products purpose-built to solve real and complex wellbore challenges. The company provides best-in-class additives for drilling, cementing and completions, including Impact's flagship FLC 2000®, STAR SHIELD® and SHIELD BOND® solutions for Wellbore Shielding® and stabilization. Proven in basins worldwide, Impact is trusted by industry leaders and smaller independents alike to improve predictability, performance and—ultimately—production.

SOURCE Impact Fluid Solutions