Impact Fund Genuine Interest Announces Strategic Investment in American Homebuilders of West Africa

PHILADELPHIA and SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA), the premier production home builder serving West Africans in the diaspora and those resident in the region, announced a strategic investment from Genuine Interest, an impact-driven quantitative investment and private equity firm with more than 20 years of experience designing portfolio and investment solutions.



This partnership leverages Genuine Interest's formidable track record of delivering tangible social impact outcomes on top of double-digit fixed-income investment returns to create a deeper capital pipeline for AHWA's expanding housing development activities in West Africa. The new investment will be used to further develop AHWA's social housing offering focused on homes that will sell for $10,000 to $20,000.



"We are excited to be partnering with Genuine Interest, and enthusiastic about the significance of this validation of our model from a respected institutional impact investor," explained Jonathan Halloran, Co-Founder and CEO. "We share the same values. They are leaders in providing catalytic capital to create social good. Genuine Interest's leadership is nimble enough to move from recognizing an opportunity to expand their impact to making a decision based on thorough due diligence with efficiency that is rare among institutional investors. They are the kind of partner operating companies like ours love to find - they can quickly dig below the surface to understand our business model and its impact, and have the confidence to act quickly on the conclusions of their analysis."



Greg Blackwood, Genuine Interest Founder and CEO, said, "Since 2013 we have been predominantly focused on initiatives in Asia. AHWA is the ideal partner with which to venture into Africa, an exciting market set to grow dramatically over the coming decades, and one that can benefit greatly from innovative solutions to pressing social issues. An added benefit is that both Jonathan and I attended INSEAD, one of the top world business schools and arguably the one with the best alumni network globally across developing countries."

About



Genuine Interest believes that doing good and doing well shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive. A hybrid quantitative and impact investment firm, we offer our lenders excellent returns while investing surplus profits into impact opportunities in developing markets. Create a better world through investing. www.genuineinterest.org



American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA) builds homes - enduring symbols of security and comfort - thus helping West Africans achieve their dreams through sustainable, job-creating, infrastructure-building investment in the land of their birth. We constantly strive to delight our clients with our service, our financing options, our execution of beautiful, durable homes, and our ability to make the home construction process easy, reliable, and satisfying. For more information about our work, visit www.africa-housing.com, or contact us at [email protected].

