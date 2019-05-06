IMPACT Melanoma Gears Up for Busy Melanoma Awareness Month

Part of what IMPACT has done for the last couple of years is partner with colleagues at the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention who spearhead the annual Don't Fry Day event which occurs on Friday, May 24 th this year.

Throughout the month, leading up to Don't Fry Day, IMPACT will network with their extended pool of supporters and partner to initiate the installation of sunscreen dispensers around the country in support of the cause. IMPACT is placing a focal point on those that rally with them to bring dispensers to their community as a show of active preventative skincare in their respective communities.

Highlighted engagements this year include:

May 4: Emerson Hospital Health Fair, Concord, MA

This was the ribbon cutting event for the collective installation of 15 sunscreen dispensers which will be placed in Parks and Recreation and Healthcare facility locations such as:

Sudbury

Maynard

Concord

Hudson

Acton

Westford

Bedford

May 4: Dunwoody Nature Center, Dunwoody, GA

Atlanta's Northside Hospital stepped up to the plate to deliver grant monies to initiate the installation of 3 sunscreen dispensers and the distribution of some 900 camp kits to campers attending Dunwoody's summer programs this year.

The launch event featured a skin cancer awareness and sun safety presentation from a Northside Hospital physician assistant, which included demonstrations of the dispensers, free skin cancer screenings, and an assortment of kid-centric activities and an informational table for the public.

May 6: Millennium Park, West Roxbury, MA

IMPACT teams up with Arbella Insurance, who have stepped up to sponsor the first ever sun safety station (featuring 4 sunscreen dispensing units) in Boston. The unveiling of the sun safety station will commence on May 6th at 10am at Millennium Park. Members of IMPACT and the Arbella Insurance Group will welcome the public to utilize the station for the first time alongside Mayor Marty Walsh, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation, Chris Cook, and Boston City Councilman, Matt O' Malley, who was instrumental in bringing sunscreen dispensers to Boston for the first time in the summer of 2015. This event was documented by a socially charged cameo on the popular animated series, The Simpson's, in the episode, "The Town," which aired on October 9th, 2016.

May 11: Anders Dermatology, Wildwood Park, OH

Girl Scout Troop 12168 -Epworth with the support of Anders Dermatology will be unveiling their newly acquired dispenser that they're looking to serve up the community. The Troop raised the funds themselves through Girl Scout Cookie sales – a truly inspirational story and effort!

What are you doing to "celebrate" Melanoma Awareness Month and National Don't Fry Day?

It's not too late to make plans. Engage with IMPACT Melanoma today, and join them on their crusade to strike out the incidences of skin cancer by bringing sunscreen to your community. Everyone who is onboard will be participating in a widespread #PracticeSafeSkin campaign on Don't Fry Day, which IMPACT is helping to organize by offering a toolkit that contains participant press release and social media platform templates right on their site (www.impactmelanoma.org). Get involved and protect the skin you're in. Click here for materials.

