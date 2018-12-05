Impact Modifier Market Size Worth $5.11 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global impact modifier market size is expected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Surging demand for impact modifiers, particularly from the construction and automotive industries, is estimated to provide a fillip to the market during the forecast period.

Impact modifiers find wide application in packaging, consumer goods, automotive, construction, and other industrial sectors. The packaging sector is the most prominent application segment for impact modifiers. They are used for clear packaging applications that offer an ideal balance between crease whitening resistance and clarity. Rapid increase in the usage of plastic packaging in various end-use industries such as industrial goods, personal care, food & beverage, and household products is projected to fuel growth prospects.

PVC application will continue to provide substantial growth opportunities for the impact modifier market over the forecast period. Easy and low-cost availability is likely to boost the demand for the product in PVC applications over the forecast period. Engineering plastics will also be a promising application segment for the product.

Rising demand from major economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India in various end-use industries is anticipated to help the market gain momentum over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices is posing a challenge to the growth of the market at global level. Furthermore, slow economic recovery and increasing environmental concerns are limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Asia Pacific dominated the overall impact modifier market in 2017. It is poised to post the highest CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various end-use markets in the region, particularly in China and India , is expected to drive the market

PVC accounted for the largest application segment in 2017 on account of increasing applicability of PVC products in various end-use markets

Packaging was estimated to be the largest end-use segment in the market in 2017 owing to spiraling demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging.

Grand View Research has segmented the global impact modifier market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Impact Modifier Products Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) AIM ABS MBS CPE EPDM ASA Others

Impact Modifier Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) PVC Engineering Plastics PBT Nylon Others

Impact Modifier End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Packaging Construction Consumer Goods Automotive Others

Impact Modifier Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



