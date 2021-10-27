Impact Naturals Takes Top Prize at CBD Expo West

Impact Naturals CEO Vassili Kotlov comments, "We're really proud to have created a best-in-class product, and especially recognize the value of this award from Dr. MacKay as an expert in our field. Our mission is to bring the best of pharmaceutical-level innovation to the hemp, CBD, and supplement space. After two years of formula development, careful testing, and refinement, we're now launching our unique products to consumers across all 50 states."

One of the most attended shows in the cannabis and CBD industry, this year's CBD Expo West was Impact Naturals' first ever in-person trade event. The company's line of highly-bioavailable CBD capsule products (REVIVE™, RESTORE™, and REST™) first became available for purchase September 2021 after being in research and development since 2019.

About Impact Naturals

Impact Naturals Group ( www.impact-naturals.com ) is a wellness company concentrating on next-generation formulations of hemp-derived CBD and minor cannabinoids. Their mission is to harness the best of nature to deliver reliable, innovative, and consistent products. The founders include a medical doctor and pharmaceutical and biotech experts. All products are hemp-derived, THC-free and legal for sale in the US.

About Dr. John A. MacKay

Dr. MacKay is the Founder and CEO of Synergistic Technology Associates ( synergistictechassociates.com ), a boutique consulting firm for the extraction and analytical testing of natural products. In June, he co-founded the Dr. John MacKay Institute of Extraction Technology ( www.extractioninstitute.com ) focused on education in the botanical space.

