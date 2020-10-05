Impact Network Debuts a Virtual Roundtable to Spark Discussion for 2020 Presidential Election with Ed Gordon

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2020 Election cycle, The Impact Network will present IMPACT THE VOTE: Voice of the People, an informative and provocative virtual roundtable hosted by award-winning journalist, Ed Gordon. The discussion will highlight essential conversations that bring awareness, attention, and action to remedy the cycle of cultural and societal issues facing the African-American community.

"The Black vote has been taken for granted for many years with unfulfilled promises and half-hearted intentions. The voice of the Black community must resonate throughout the land. The views discussed today and the choices we make will echo in our generations tomorrow," said Impact Network Founder-Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

The 2020 election is a pivotal time in American history, especially for communities of color, as social injustice, protests, and ongoing health concerns envelop the nation. As a non-profit organization, the Impact Network continues to connect with a diverse coalition of organizations and grassroots efforts to improve and impact lives within the Black community in a holistic way, including spiritually, mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially.

The Impact Network's commitment to improving the African American community goes beyond the television channel. Impact Network aims to not only show positive images but embody its name "IMPACT" by creating real change in the world in tangible ways through establishing community programs, services, and establishments that meet the needs of the underserved and underprivileged.



"As many have said, this might be the most important election of a generation. The importance of an energized and knowledgeable voter is essential. I am excited about the opportunity to inform voters. These month-long specials will walk voters right up to Election Day," says Host Ed Gordon.

IMPACT THE VOTE airs on The Impact Network, the largest 100% privately owned African American, inspirational tv network in the world, focused on urban faith, family, lifestyle, culture and entertainment. Impact currently reaches over 90 Million homes on cable and satellite tv, broadcasting on Dish, Direct, ATT U-Verse, Verizon, Cox, Comcast, Altice, Frontier Cable, and Spectrum Charter. And is expanding its reach digitally through new channel launches on digital, OTT, and connected TV outlets.

