Impact Networking and Culinary Care Announce Inaugural Impact Cup Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Networking, a leading managed service provider, and Culinary Care, a nonprofit making nutritious and delicious meals easily accessible for everyone fighting cancer, announced that they are teaming up to launch the inaugural Impact Cup award.

The Impact Cup will be the championship trophy awarded annually to the Corporate Cook-Off winner. The Corporate Cook-Off is Culinary Care's signature fundraising experience where Chicago's most philanthropic organizations sponsor teams that cook alongside top local chefs to prepare the best cancer-friendly dish. The participating corporations expressed interest in having a trophy to commemorate their win. To Chicagoans, no symbol is more iconic than the Stanley Cup. Impact has been a proud sponsor of Stanley Cup winner, the Chicago Blackhawks, since 2008, and was excited to sponsor the championship trophy for Culinary Care.

Since its founding in 2013, Culinary Care's program, which delivers free, restaurant-prepared meals to patients and their families, has expanded by over 1,000%. The Corporate Cook-Off is the biggest driver of this success.

"The Impact Cup symbolizes our vision of creating a 130-year-old legacy of our own. The success we've had through the Corporate Cook-Off proves that with the support of companies, like Impact, this vision can become reality," said Courtney White, President & Founder of Culinary Care.

As one of the fastest-growing managed service providers in the nation, creating an enduring organization is a vision Impact shares with Culinary Care.

"Cancer touches all Impact team members and clients in some way," said Impact CEO Frank Cucco. "We are honored to commission the Impact Cup and be a lifelong partner in Culinary Care's effort to make such a basic human need available to all that are fighting cancer."

The first recipient of the Impact Cup will be announced at the Culinary Care Gourmand Gala on Thursday, October 17th. The evening will feature a dinner reception with 20+ chef stations, including a James Beard Room sponsored by ITW Food Equipment Group, and will conclude with an evening program that celebrates Chicagoan's contributing to Culinary Care's legacy. You can learn more about the Impact Cup and join the delicious feel-good night by purchasing tickets at: gourmandgala.com.

Culinary Care

Cancer patients have so much on their plate, unfortunately it's not always food. In fact, every year, one in five cancer deaths are a direct consequence of malnutrition. Culinary Care makes nutritious and delicious meals easily accessible for all that are fighting cancer, so that they can live happier and healthier lives. In 2019, Culinary Care is on pace to deliver 3,500 free meals. Culinarycare.org

Impact Networking, LLC

Founded in 1999, Impact Networking is one of the fastest-growing managed services providers in the nation, employing over 650 industry experts at 17 locations throughout the Midwest and West Coast. Beginning as a hardware dealer in an increasingly stagnant industry, Impact expanded into the business process optimization sector, helping businesses to reduce redundant, manual processes with intelligent automation. Today, Impact specializes in the conception, development and execution of customized strategies and solutions that improve technical, financial, operational and creative aspects of a business. The Impact suite of services includes Intelligent Process Automation, Managed IT & Cloud Services, Print & Document Management and Branding & Marketing. Recognized for rapid growth, continued innovation and company culture, Impact has been listed as an Inc. 5000 "America's Fastest Growing Private Companies" nine years in a row, Entrepreneur Magazine "Top Company Culture" and Chicago Tribune "Top Places to Work." Throughout 2019, Impact has been celebrating 20 years of successful growth with continued plans for rapid expansion in sales, solutions, employees and locations.

Media Contact: Courtney White, courtney@culinarycare.org

SOURCE Culinary Care

Related Links

https://culinarycare.org

