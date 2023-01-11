Impact of 5G in Commercial Aviation 2022: Exponential Leaps in Benefits Boosts Adoption

Jan 11, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of 5G in Commercial Aviation, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industries are adopting nascent next-generation technologies, such as 5G, edge computing, cloud, AI, and robotics. Real-time data visibility, Big Data analytics, and automation address several industry challenges. Low latency, artificial intelligence, and edge computing usage opened multiple avenues for optimizing processes and developing new revenue streams. Companies must make organizational changes to raise standardization levels, boost skilled labor, and digitize industrial processes. Traditional manufacturers resist incorporating new technologies because of the fear of costs associated with learning curves. These costs include investments in software, hardware, infrastructure, employee training, and rework requirements. The convergence of industrial verticals will continue to develop the 5G use cases across various industries.
Information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence is a major transformative trend among industrial sectors. Enterprises are prioritizing edge computing to place the computer resources (data and storage) on-premises and closer to endpoints.
Industry 4.0 and IIoT developments increase the number of intercommunicating devices within an industrial plant. The limitations of 4G networks make 5G technology vital for the 4th industrial revolution. 5G networks connect more devices at faster data speeds. The rapidly increasing demand for application-driven data with high data consumption will eventually be too much for 4G networks. Due to future traffic projections, mobile operators must upgrade to 5G for better traffic management and sustainable scalability. Many countries invested in Chinese equipment for their planned 5G deployment. Potential security threats led to a ban on this equipment, which required additional investments to replace and implement 5G networks across countries.
Higher 5G frequencies limit the transfer of data over long distances, as they require many antennas. Remote areas can operate with 5G networks within the plant or industrial process, but 5G networks are not suitable for long-distance data travel.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on 5G in Commercial Aviation
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Evolution of Mobile Networks
- 5G: Application Areas
- 4G Compared to 5G: Exponential Leaps in Benefits
- 5G: How It Works
- 5G: Safety Concerns in Aviation
- 5G in Aviation: Initiatives in China
- 5G in Aviation: Case Study
- The Way Forward: 6G
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private 5G Networks for the Enterprise Segment
- Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Predictive Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Passenger Experience Inflight
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5xbwl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article