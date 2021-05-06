Impact of COVID-19 on Acetylene Gas Market | 3.01% YOY growth expected in 2021 despite 2nd wave | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE and Clariant International Ltd. will emerge as major acetylene gas market participants during 2021-2025
May 06, 2021
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021
The acetylene gas market is expected to grow by 108.81 million tons during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the online tutoring services market in US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The acetylene gas market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Acetylene Gas Market Participants:
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
The company offers products such as Acetylene Integra cylinder, Acetylene Premier, and Full cylinder range.
BASF SE
The company offers acetylene plant which consumes about 10 percent fewer fossil raw materials per ton compared to its predecessor.
Clariant International Ltd.
The company offers products such as OleMax 260 that can be used in a new build or as a drop-in solution in an existing facility.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Acetylene Gas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Acetylene gas market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Chemical Synthesis
- Welding And Metal Fabrication
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The acetylene gas market is driven by the superior properties of acetylene. In addition, the surge in application prospects is expected to trigger the acetylene gas market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
