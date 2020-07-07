Impact of COVID-19 on North America's B2C e-Commerce and Payment Market, 2020 - B2C e-Commerce's Share of Retail Sales in the U.S. and Canada Boosted by the Outbreak

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2020 and COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C E-Commerce and online payments in North America, including Canada and the USA.



North America's online retail sales to see strong growth in 2020



Due to a surge in online shopping activity during the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. and Canada, B2C E-Commerce sales in both countries are projected to see major growth in 2020, according to projections cited in the report. As brick-and-mortar sales fell during the lockdown months of March and April, E-Commerce's share of total retail sales set new records, adding several percentage points in the U.S. and doubling in Canada. The product categories seeing the highest rates of online growth were food and groceries, health and beauty, hygiene items, and others.



Credit card payments used the most during the pandemic



The top payment method used by North American shoppers when buying online during the pandemic was a credit card. Other popular payment means included debit cards and digital wallets like PayPal. Fraud related to online shopping remained a major issue, with over 10,000 cases reported in the U.S. since the beginning of the year. When buying in-store, consumers tried out new payment methods, such as contactless cards and mobile wallets, encouraged by social distancing measures and the avoidance of cash during COVID-19.



Top E-Commerce retailers in the U.S. and Canada amid COVID-19



The leading destination of both Canadian and U.S. online shoppers during the pandemic outbreak was Amazon. The company is projected to increase its share of the U.S. B2C E-Commerce market to more than one-third in 2020, with Walmart in a distant second. Walmart's online sales recorded impressive growth during the lockdown months. Similarly, Canadian Tire noticed a spike in E-Commerce orders in Canada. The two retailers ramped up their omnichannel efforts to continue to serve their customers during the pandemic both in-store and online.



Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Regional Development

Retail E-Commerce Sales Worldwide, by Region, incl. North America , in USD billion, 2020f

, in USD billion, 2020f Total Retail Sales Value Loss Worldwide, by Region incl. North America , in USD billion, 2020f Compared to 2019

, in USD billion, 2020f Compared to 2019 E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales in North America , by Country, in %, 2019-2022f

, by Country, in %, 2019-2022f Selected Omnichannel Shopping Activities Conducted By Internet Users in North America Since The COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Internet Users, April 2020

3. USA

3.1. Overview

COVID-19 Impact on B2C E-Commerce Sales, June 2020

3.2. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Sales & Shares

Total Adjusted Retail Sales and E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, and Change from Same Quarter a Year Ago, in %, Q1 2018 - Q1 2020

Total Adjusted Retail Sales, in USD million, by Kind of Business, incl. Non-Store Retailers, and Change from 2019, in %, March 2020- May 2020

Consumer Spending Forecast, incl. Real Consumer Spending Change, by Type of Goods, Net Household Wealth, Unemployment Rate, and Consumer Price Index, 2019 - 2025f

Total Retail Sales Growth Forecast, by Pre-COVID-19 and COVID-19 Forecasts, 2019 - 2022f

Total Retail Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018 - 2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth Forecast, by Pre-COVID-19 and COVID-19 Forecasts, 2019 - 2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018 - 2022f

E-Commerce Share of Total Sales Forecast, by Pre-COVID-19 and COVID-19 Forecasts, 2019 - 2022f

3.3. Impact on Online Shoppers

Share of Consumers Shopping Online More Frequently as A Result of The Coronavirus Outbreak, in %, March 2020

Breakdown of Changes in Online Shopping Due To The COVID-19 Outbreak, March 2020 & April 2020

& Change in Online and In-Store Shopping Following COVID-19, in % of Consumers, by Generation, June 2020

Share of Consumers Planning to Purchase Essential Goods Online After COVID-19, by Generation, in %, May 2020

Breakdown of Expected Increase/Decrease in Online Shopping Post-COVID-19 Compared to Before, by Grocery and Non-Grocery, in % of Consumers, April/ May 2020

3.4. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Product Segments & Online Verticals

Product Categories Purchased Online During The COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2020

Top 2 Product Categories by Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth Amid COVID-19, in %, by Pre-COVID-19 Forecast and COVID-19 Forecast, in %, 2020f vs. 2019

Share of Adults Purchasing Selected Product Categories Online, by Before COVID-19 and After COVID-19, in %, June 2020

Net Purchase Intent During Coronavirus Pandemic Over the Next Two Weeks, By Selected Categories, By Online And In-Store, in Percentage Points, March 30 - April 5, 2020

Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Digital Gaming and OTT Services, June 2020

Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Fashion & Food Delivery, June 2020

Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Online Groceries, June 2020 , and Share of Consumers Purchased Groceries Online, in %, March 2020

, and Share of Consumers Purchased Groceries Online, in %, Selected Digital Activities Conducted More Often Or Tried For the First Time Since the COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Adults, June 2020

Share of Adults Who Plan Increase or Decrease Their Use of Selected Activities, incl. Shopping Online for Groceries and Non-Groceries After COVID-19 Compared to Before, in %, June 2020

Share of Adults Who Just Started Using or Are Using Selected Food Delivery Offers More Following The Outbreak, in %, June 2020

Expected Change in Preference for Food Services Due to COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Consumers, Week Ending March 6 & Week Ending March 13, 2020

& Week Ending Breakdown of Changes in Online Food Shopping Behaviors Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, in % of Grocery Shoppers, March 2020

Change in Number of Downloads of Selected Grocery Delivery Apps, in %, Mid-March 2020 Compared to February 2020

Compared to Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Online Travel, June 2020 and Online Travel Sales, 2018-2022f

3.5. Impact on Cross-Border & Omnichannel Shopping

Overview of Changes in Cross-Border Online Shopping During COVID-19, April 2020

Change in Usage of Selected Omnichannel and Contactless Shopping Methods Since COVID-19, in % of Consumers, May 2020

3.6. Impact on Online Payment

E-Commerce Payment Methods Most Used And Used For The First Time During The COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2020

COVID-19-Related Fraud Losses, in USD million, and Number of Reported Cases, by Top 5 Complaint Categories and Total, January 1 - June 8, 2020

Payment Methods In The COVID-19-Related Fraud, incl. Losses, in USD million, and Number of Reported Cases, January 1 - June 8, 2020

Precautions Taken by Consumers Due To COVID-19 When Shopping In-Store, in % of Consumers, March 2020

Perceived Importance of the Contactless Feature in Credit Cards, in % of Consumers, by Pre COVID-19 and on March 3, 2020

Consumers Who Tried Contactless Payments for the First Time During The Pandemic, in % of All Consumers, and Consumers Who Would Keep Using Contactless Payments After The Pandemic, in % of First-Time Users, March 2020

Share of SMBs Seeing an Increase in Contactless Payments Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, in %, March 2020

3.7. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Delivery

COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce Delivery, June 2020 , and Share of Adults Who Used Contactless Delivery, by Generation, in %, May 2020

, and Share of Adults Who Used Contactless Delivery, by Generation, in %, Top 3 E-Commerce Delivery Methods Used Since The COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2020

Share of Online Shoppers Willing to Give Retailers More Time to Deliver Items, in %, April 2020

3.8. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Players

COVID-19 Impact on Top 2 B2C E-Commerce Companies, June 2020

Online Merchants Purchased From During COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2020

Top 10 Retailers by E-Commerce Market Share, in %, 2020f (Post-COVID Forecast)

Share of Adults Who Shopped on a New Website Since COVID-19, by Basics and Non-Basics, and Who Intend to Continue, in %, June 2020

4. Canada

4.1. Overview

COVID-19 Impact on B2C E-Commerce Sales, June 2020

4.2. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Sales & Share

Total Retail Sales, in CAD billion, Retail E-Commerce Sales, in CAD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, December 2019 - April 2020

- E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, December 2019 - April 2020

- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in CAD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018 - 2022f

E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2019 - 2024f

4.3. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Products & Online Verticals

B2C E-Commerce Sales Growth in Selected Segments, in %, During March 11 - May 3, 2020 , Compared to The Same Period in 2019

, Compared to The Same Period in 2019 Breakdown of Change in Frequency of Ordering Home Food Delivery Since The Outbreak, in % of Internet Users, April 2020

4.4. Impact on M-Commerce & Cross-Border Shopping

M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019e & 2020f

Share of Online Shoppers Buying Domestically and Cross-Border, by Seller Location, in %, 2019

Overview of Changes in Cross-Border Online Shopping During COVID-19, April 2020

4.5. Impact on Online Payment

E-Commerce Payment Methods Most Used And Used For The First Time During The COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2020

Average Number of E-Transfers via Interac per Month, in millions, 2019 & March 2020

4.6. Impact on B2C E-Commerce Players

Share of Online Shoppers Buying on Domestic Marketplaces, and Share of Online Retailers Selling on Marketplaces, in %, 2019

Top 6 Domestic Marketplaces Purchased From, in % of Online Shoppers Who Purchased from a Marketplace, 2019

Breakdown of Changes in Frequency of Buying Online From Selected E-Commerce Retailer Types Since COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Internet Users, April 2020

Share of Adults Who Shopped on a New Website Since COVID-19, by Basics and Non-Basics, and Who Intend to Continue, in %, May 2020

Companies Mentioned



Amazon.com Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

eBay Inc.

Etsy Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Walmart Inc.

