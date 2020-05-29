Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market, Forecast to 2027
May 29, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace & Defense Elastomers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Aerospace and Defense Elastomers market worldwide will grow by a projected US $18.1 Thousand, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.
Fluoroelastomers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.6% and reach a market size of US $32 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Fluoroelastomers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $445.2 to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $467.7 worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Fluoroelastomers segment will reach a market size of US $1.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Aerospace and Defense Elastomers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $5.6 Thousand in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Aerospace and Defense Elastomers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- 3M Company
- Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co. Ltd.
- DowDupont Inc.
- Esterline Corporation
- Greene, Tweed & Co. Inc.
- Holland Shielding Systems B.V.
- Jonal Laboratories, Inc.
- Lanxess AG
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- PolyMod Technologies Inc.
- Quantum Silicones LLC
- Rogers Corporation
- Saint-Gobain
- Seal Science, Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Solvay S.A.
- Specialised Polymer Engineering Ltd.
- Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.
- Technetics Group LLC
- The Chemours Company
- Trelleborg AB
- TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd.
- Unimatec Co. Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Zeon Chemicals L.P.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 38
