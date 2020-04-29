Impact of COVID-19 on the Food & Beverage Industry: Chips & Pretzels Witness Sales Growth of 186%

DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Chips and Pretzels See 186% Growth as Coronavirus Drives Demand for Comfort Foods"

Consumers are turning to indulgent foods to help get them through the upheaval caused by COVID-19. As the virus continues to spread, more and more people have been asked to remain in their homes unless absolutely necessary. In March, US consumers bought approximately 50% more salty snacks than they did during the same period of the previous year, with sales of potato chips pretzels and popcorn rising by 30%, 47% and 48% respectively.



As consumers face the prospect of weeks at home, retailers are reporting a move away from reduced calorie and sugar free snacks in favor of non-perishable and long-lasting options. Snack brands like Frito-Lay, Pringles and Herrs are all seeing an unexpected demand for their products.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Chips and Pretzels See 186% Growth as Coronavirus Drives Demand for Comfort Foods"

