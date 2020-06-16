Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Colorants Market, 2020-2025: Market Size, Shares, Trends and Developments

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Colorants Market, by Type (Dyes, Pigments, Masterbatches and Color Concentrates), by Color, by End User Industry, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Colorants Market is forecast to witness a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.



The market is driven by rising inclination of consumers towards innovative and appealing shades of packaged products and items. Moreover, increasing need for dyestuff in numerous end-use segments such as plastics industry, food industry, among others, is positively impacting the market growth. Also, growing awareness pertaining to advantages of natural colorants in terms of providing health benefits coupled with favorable government policies is further expected to augment the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Colorants Market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into dyes, pigments, masterbatches and color concentrates. Out of which, the dyes segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the higher demand for dyes from the textile industry across the globe. In addition to this, rising use of dyes in various end-user industries such as food processing and packaging is another factor which is spurring the growth of the segment.



In terms of end-user industry, the market is fragmented into packaging, building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing and others. Out of these, the paper & printing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, followed by paints & coatings, textiles, packaging and plastics segments.



Major players operating in the Global Colorants Market are Clariant AG, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Cabot Corporation, LANXESS AG, PolyOne Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Atul Ltd., Chromatech Incorporated, Ferro Corporation and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Colorants Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Colorants Market from 2019 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Colorants Market based on type, color, end-user industry, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Colorants Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Colorants Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Colorants Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Colorants Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Colorants Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Colorants Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Colorants Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Colorants Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Dyes, Pigments, Masterbatches and Color Concentrates)

6.2.2. By Color (Natural & Synthetic)

6.2.3. By End User Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Textiles, Paper & Printing and Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Global Colorants Market Segmental Analysis

7.1. Global Dyes Market Outlook

7.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1.1. By Value

7.1.1.2. By Volume

7.1.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.1.2.1. By Origin (Natural Dyes and Synthetic Dyes)

7.1.2.2. By Nature (Acid Dyes and Basic Dyes)

7.1.2.3. By Chemistry (Direct Dyes, Mordant Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Vat Dyes, Azoic Dyes, Sulphur Dyes and Others)

7.1.2.4. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America)

7.1.2.5. By Company (At least top 7 companies market shares)

7.2. Global Pigments Market Outlook

7.2.1.Market Size & Forecast

7.2.1.1. By Value

7.2.1.2. By Volume

7.2.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.2.2.1. By Type (Organic Pigments and Inorganic Pigments)

7.2.2.2. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America)

7.2.2.3. By Company (At least top 7 companies market shares)

7.3. Global Masterbatches Market Outlook

7.3.1.Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. By Volume

7.3.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Type (White, Black and Color)

7.3.2.2. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America)

7.3.2.3. By Company (At least top 7 companies market shares)

7.4. Global Color Concentrates Market Outlook

7.4.1.Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1. By Value

7.4.1.2. By Volume

7.4.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.1. By Type (Solid Color Concentrates and Liquid Color Concentrates)

7.4.2.2. By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America)

7.4.2.3. By Company (At least top 7 companies market shares)



8. Asia-Pacific Colorants Market Outlook



9. Europe Colorants Market Outlook



10. North America Colorants Market Outlook



11. South America Colorants Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Colorants Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Clariant AG

15.2. BASF SE

15.3. DIC Corporation

15.4. Huntsman Corporation

15.5. E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

15.6. Cabot Corporation

15.7. LANXESS AG

15.8. PolyOne Corporation

15.9. Sun Chemical Corporation

15.10. A. Schulman, Inc.

15.11. Ampacet Corporation

15.12. The DOW Chemical Company

15.13. Atul Ltd.

15.14. Chromatech Incorporated

15.15. Ferro Corporation



16. Strategic Recommendations



