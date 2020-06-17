Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hand Towels Market, 2020-2030 - Hygiene and Sanitation Essential for Preventing and Controlling the Spread of the Coronavirus

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Towels Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand towel market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2019 to about $5.1 billion in 2020 as there is an increased awareness about hygiene and use of disposables towels due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. People are preferring disposable paper towels over the reusable cloth ones to curb the spread of infection. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.4 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the hand towels market in 2019.



The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the hand towels market. Hygiene and sanitation are essential for preventing and controlling the spread of many dangerous human diseases including cholera, diarrhoea, Ebola and now Coronavirus. Regular hand-washing with soap is one of the most effective ways of avoiding or reducing COVID-19 spread without vaccine or cure. A recent poll has indicated that French citizens might be at high risk for viral infections in the form of coronavirus (COVID-19) due to a lack of good hygiene practices. Therefore, the increasing awareness about hygiene in the developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the hand towels market.



The manufacture of forest-friendly paper towels are gaining traction. Forest-friendly paper towels are those that are manufatured without the cutting down of forests. These papers are made from a mixture of bamboo and sugarcane. For instance, Who Gives A Crap, specializing in environmentally friendly, zero waste, safe and plastic-free household products manufactures environmentally friendly paper kitchen towels that are made of tree-free products and give value to money. They are super durable 2-ply towels that can clean-up very well.



The commercial places such as hotels, restaurants and workplaces are replacing hand towels with hand dryers, restraining the growth of hand towels market. The growing environmental concern to save trees led to adoption of hanf dryers replacing hand towels as they require enourmous amount of pulp from the trees to manufacture hand towels. according to the study by The Slate and Climate conservancy, using hand dryers is a greener choice and emit less greenhouse gases that emits 9 to 40 grams of carbon dioxide when compared with hand towels, which emits 56 grams of carbon dioxide.



In September 2019, Cascades, a leading Canadian company that manufactures packaging and tissue products acquired the assets of Orchids Paper Products for $207 million in cash. This acquisition will benefit Cascades in it's strategic long term growth plan in tissue platform. It will enhance the ability to serve customers, increase the quality of the products, and improve the profitability of the company. Orchids Paper Products is a consumer products company based out of the USA that produces and markets paper towels, bathroom tissue, paper napkins, and other related products.



Major players in the hand towel market are Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Hengan, Vinda, Asaleo Care, Sofidel, Georgia-Pacific, WEPA, and Metsa Tissue.



Report Scope



Companies Mentioned



Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

SCA

Hengan

Vinda

Asaleo Care

Sofidel

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific WEPA

Metsa Tissue

CMPC Tissue

KP Tissue

Cascades

APP

