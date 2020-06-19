Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Paper Products Market, 2020-2030

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper products market is expected to decline from $896.6 billion in 2019 to $868.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1030.7 billion in 2023.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global paper products market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global paper products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global paper products market.

The growing awareness on the impact of deforestation to the environment has led to paper manufacturing companies opting for alternative sources for paper production. Paper manufacturing companies are recycling paper products to save costs on raw material that in turn is helping companies in their environment conservation efforts. Also, biomass produced as a byproduct from paper industry is enabling companies to generate electricity for manufacturing activities. For instance, Austrian based Mondi Containerboard launched ecofriendly paper grades for packaging that can be recycled for producing wide range of paper products.



Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider paper products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The paper products market section of the report gives context. It compares the paper products market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, paper products indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Paper Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Paper Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Paper Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Paper Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Paper Products Market Trends And Strategies



8. Paper Products Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Paper Products Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Paper Products Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Paper Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Paper Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Paper Products Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Paper Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Converted Paper Products

Unfinished Paper

Pulp Mills

10.2. Global Paper Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Writing Paper

Magazine Paper

Packaging Paper

Sanitary Paper

Other

11. Paper Products Market Segments

11.1. Global Converted Paper Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Unfinished Paper Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.3. Global Pulp Mills Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



12. Paper Products Market Metrics

12.1. Paper Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Paper Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



Companies Mentioned



Georgia-Pacific Corporation

International Paper Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Tetra Laval Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48s4lr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

