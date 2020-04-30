Impact of COVID-19 on the Household Cleaners Industry; Sales Grow by 195% - Leading Manufacturers Working to Meet the Unprecedented Demand for Their Cleaning Products

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has published a new article on the household cleaners industry, "Household Cleaners Growing by 195% due to Coronavirus Concerns"

The COVID-19 outbreak has made home hygiene increasingly important to prevent the spread of the virus. The Environmental Protection Agency has provided a list of cleaners that meet its criteria for killing COVID-19 and other coronaviruses which includes several common household cleaners and disinfectants. Many consumers have responded by panic-buying cleaning supplies to ensure they can keep their homes virus-free.



In the US, retailers' shelves have been picked clean of popular brands such as Clorox Wipes and Lysol disinfectant as consumers fear they could be quarantined for weeks. Manufacturers like Reckitt Benckiser, P&G Home Care, Clorox and Colgate-Palmolive are all working to meet the unprecedented demand for their cleaning products.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Household Cleaners Growing by 195% due to Coronavirus Concerns"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

