Impact of COVID-19 on the Sanitary Paper Products Manufacturing Industry - Market Expected to be Valued at $94 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanitary Paper Products Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sanitary paper products market, and compares it with other markets.



The global sanitary paper product manufacturing market is expected to grow from $65.8 billion in 2019 to about $107.9 billion in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in demand for paper products as people are increasingly preferring disposable paper products to curb the spread of viral infection.



Sanitary paper products such as toilet rolls, facial tissues, kitchen towel, paper napkins, and other sanitary paper products are expected to see a significant increase in their market size as the COVID-19 pandemic remains. The market will see a considerable demand in the short term post COVID-19 due to an increased awareness about hygiene and infections. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $94 billion at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2023.



Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market. There is an increase in awareness among people on hygiene and cleanliness because of theinitiatives of government and other organizations along with an increase in the income has led to an increased spending on personal hygiene. According to press release of World Health Organisation (WHO) in june 2019, 74% of global population used a basic sanitation service which has increased from 68% in 2015. Therefore, the increase in awareness on hygiene and cleanliness among people especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market.



Recycling of paper is expected to be a key trend in sanitary paper product manufacturing. In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and increase of waste. Recycled tissues requires 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports sustainability of environment. Recently, a Canadian tissue paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. launched its Latte Collection, which was manufactured by a combination of white recycled fiber and cardboard.



Threat of prominent substitutes is expected to hinder the sanitary product manufacturing market. There are many alternative for paper available in market like cotton, plastic materials like polyester, polypropylene etc. Substitute products include cloth kitchen towel, wet wipes, sanitary pads, tampons and diapers made with plastics, etc. that are used instead of sanitary paper products, These alternatives are being used to decrease the environmental burden and for their ease of use. According to Statista, based on the US Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NCS), people in US used 31 times or more pre-moist wipes or cloths in a week. Therefore, it is anticipated that prominent substitutes may hinder the market growth.



The global sanitary paper product manufacturing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the sanitary paper product manufacturing market in 2019.



Major players in the sanitary paper product manufacturing market are Procter&Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation (US), Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA (France), Oji Holdings(JP), and Metsa.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Sanitary Paper Products Market Characteristics



3. Sanitary Paper Products Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Sanitary Paper Products Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Sanitary Paper Products Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Sanitary Paper Products Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Tissues And Handkerchiefs

Table Napkins

Toilet Paper

Towels

Sanitary Napkins And Tampons

Disposable Diapers

4.2. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

5. Sanitary Paper Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Featured



Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific Seventh Generation (US)

Johnson & Johnson

Orchids Paper Products Company

Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina

ONTEX France SA ( France )

) Oji Holdings (JP)

Metsa

AHP LLC ( USA )

) Albany International Corporation ( USA )

) Hoffmaster Group

