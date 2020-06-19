Impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Internet Services Industry, 2020-2030

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Internet Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless internet services market is expected to grow from $569.2 billion in 2019 to about $968.7 billion in 2020 as the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown as a result of it has led to a sharp increase in the demand for wireless internet services. People are at home all day and involved in either work-from-home, connecting remotely with their peers, and increasingly using internet services for both work and entertainment. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $717.9 billion at a CAGR of 6% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the wireless internet services market in 2019.



The government initiatives aiming at developing infrastructure is a key factor driving the growth of the wireless internet services market. With growing government initiatives and environmental campaigns taking center stage, technology providers and specialists have actively started simulating creative solutions based on technical modules for the design and growth of urban infrastructure in several regions. For instance, in India, successful execution of smart city projects is heavily dependent on technologies such as data connectivity, cloud, mobility and sensors, all shaping IoT together. According to official data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, projects valued Rs 33,970 crore were tendered between January 2016 (when the first batch of 20 smart cities was selected through a competitive process) and January 2018, it increased by 270% in one year to Rs 1,26,000 by February 2019. In January 2018, the value of the grounded or completed projects stood at Rs 19,041 crore, this increased by 319% in 2019. Therefore, the government initiatives for smart city projects is expected to drive the growth of the wireless internet services market.



The security and privacy concerns are hampering the growth of the wireless internet services market. With an increase in the number of devices, many security and privacy concerns have emerged and every source, gateway, sensor and smartphone has become a potential hacking target. Any disruption to business processes can have a huge effect on the company as a whole. Connecting to free public Wi-Fi raises business risks caused by third party interception of client data, because hackers are able to position themselves between the employees who use the Wi-Fi and the point of contact. Hackers can also use an unsecured Wi-Fi connection to spread malware, getting compromised apps on the computers and devices will make the company financially disruptive. Therefore, the security and privacy concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the wireless internet services market.



Major players in the wireless internet services market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ARRIS International, Aerohive Networks, Singtel, Rogers Communications, Telstra Corporation, Viasat, ADTRAN, and Aruba.



The companies in the wireless internet services market are increasing implementing Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) technology to improve its service offerings. Li-Fi or light fidelity uses light signals to transfer data between devices and produces a greater range than Wi-Fi, with transmission speeds of up to 224 gigabits per second. Smart homes will rely on the Li-Fi technology in the future because it is faster and more reliable as light cannot penetrate through walls, and the signal cannot be compromised from a remote location. For instance, Oledcomm is releasing a robust Network for LiFi optical wireless networking solutions for B2B & B2 G in 2020. With the launch of MyLiFi in 2018 and LiFiMAX in 2019, the Internet of High Speed via Invisible Light, Oledcomm is expanding its global leadership in LiFi.



In April 2019, AirTies, a provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions acquired Technicolor's for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Technicolor's talented team further scales AirTies software development and management capabilities to meet the increasing demand for Smart Wi-Fi. Technicolor's, a Paris based company, Wi-Fi Management Software Business.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider wireless internet services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The wireless internet services market section of the report gives context. It compares the wireless internet services market with other segments of the wireless internet services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, wireless internet services indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Wireless Internet Services Market Characteristics



3. Wireless Internet Services Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Wireless Internet Services Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Wireless Internet Services Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Wireless Internet Services Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Wireless Internet Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Community Hotspots

Public Hotspots

4.2. Global Wireless Internet Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation

Others

5. Wireless Internet Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Wireless Internet Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Wireless Internet Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



