Impact of COVID-19 on Worldwide e-Commerce Markets, 2020-2030 - Revenue Projections, Trends and Developments Arising from the Pandemic

The global e-commerce market is expected to grow from $1,808.5 billion in 2019 to about $2,405.3 billion in 2020. Due to COVID-19, a significant growth is seen in the demand for essential supplies such as food, medicine, hand sanitizers, tissue, and disinfectants. With people avoiding visiting market places and preferring to stay indoors, the online or e-commerce market is seeing a significant growth. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3,056.3 billion at a CAGR of 14% through 2023. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the e-commerce market in 2019.



Rising internet penetration and the growing use of smartphones are predicted to contribute to the growth of the e-commerce market. Increasing government and companies' initiatives to promote e-commerce sales is a leading trend in the e-commerce market. Stringent regulations and vertical restraints imposed on the e-commerce sector is expected to limit the growth of the e-commerce industry in the near future.



In December 2019, Safilo Group S.p.A., Italian company engaging in designing, producing, and distribution of frames, sports eyewear, sunglasses, ski goggles and helmets, and related products, announced the acquisition of 70% stake in Blenders Eyewear LLC, a digitally native retailer for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is aimed towards accelerating e-commerce and omnichannel strategy and expand the global presence of Safilo Group S.p.A. Blenders Eyewear LLC is a California based company engaged in providing a high-quality lifestyle and active eyewear through e-commerce platforms at affordable prices with engaging brand content.



Major players in the e-commerce market are Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd., Macy's Inc., and Otto Group.



