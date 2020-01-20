Impact of IIoT in the Global Water & Wastewater Industry, 2019: Featuring Profiles of Xylem, ABB and Veolia

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of IIoT in the Global Water & Wastewater Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study estimates that the smart water grid market will reach $20 billion by 2020 and provides market forecast for key smart solution segments such as the Smart NRW leak management solution market, Smart water meters market and Smart online water sensors market, all of which form the core of smart solutions. The study aims to simplify concepts such as IIoT and their applicability as a DT tool in the W&WW industry.



This research presents key challenges faced by W&WW utilities, the W&WW network, customer demand management, and W&WW treatment facilities and highlights how IIoT-based smart solutions could be used to tackle these key challenges. It also encompasses cases studies which highlight successful implementation of DT solutions and their benefits. Additionally, the study provides insights on the future of IIoT-based DT solutions, growth opportunities for companies to action, strategies to implement DT, and strategic imperatives crucial for success.



Key Issues Addressed

How can IIoT add value to an existing process?

What are the current challenges faced by utilities across the W&WW industry and how IIoT tackles these challenges?

How can IIoT accelerate the push toward smart water grids?

What is the market size of key smart solutions?

Who are the incumbent participants in the IIoT market, and what are they focusing on?

Water and wastewater (W&WW) utilities across the globe are increasingly exploring digital solutions to improve their resilience, and economical and environmental sustainability, which have been impacted by factors like water stress, pollution, and climate change.



Digitalization through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based smart solutions has emerged as the key solution to tackle various challenges posed by the above factors. Digital transformation (DT) includes the installation and implementation of the following products/solutions: Smart design & engineering, Data collection through IIoT sensors, Smart communication network, Data analytics and Data intelligence.

All these are effectively combined to create a smart water grid. Smart analytics platforms are now increasingly being adopted by W&WW utilities for their ability to improve efficiency, comply with regulations, positively impact customer value & service, and improve sustainability of the infrastructure.

Circular economy has now become a more achievable goal through IIoT-based DT. Water utilities are now exploring new business models such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) which have faster return on investment (ROI) and allow for an even placement of investment risks which in turn eases the burden on customers.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

DT Framework for a Water Utility

The Core Elements of DT

Digital Water Innovation Hotspots

Key Segments of a Smart Water Grid

Global Smart Water Grid Market - Market Landscape of Key Segments

Key Factors Driving DT

Research Scope

Key Questions This Research Will Answer

2. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Water & Wastewater Industry - An Introduction

IIoT Fundamentals - What is a Smart Water Grid?

IIoT Fundamentals - Sensors and their Application in IIoT

IIoT Fundamentals - Water Asset Management Features

IIoT Fundamentals - Data-/Software-as-a-service (DaaS/SaaS)

3. Industrial Internet of Things - Water & Wastewater Utilities

Key Challenges Faced by Water & Wastewater Utilities

How IIoT-based Smart Solutions Improve the Sustainability of Water & Wastewater Utilities

Case Study - Asset Management in Water Utilities Enabled by AI

Case Study - Big Data and Data Analytics for Water Utilities

Case Study - Digital Twin Solutions for Water Utilities

4. Industrial Internet of Things - Water & Wastewater Networks

Key Challenges in Water & Wastewater Networks

How Smart IIoT Solutions Can Tackle NRW Loss and Improve Energy Efficiency in a Water & Wastewater Network?

Revenue Forecast - Smart NRW Leak Management Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Case Study - Satellite-based Leak Detection

Case Study - Smart Pressure Management & Pump Controller

Case Study - Smart Acoustic Sensors for Continual Leak Monitoring in Water Networks

Case Study - Smart Leak Detection and Pipe Condition Assessment Device for Wastewater Networks

5. Industrial Internet of Things - Customer Demand Management

Key Challenges Faced in Customer Demand Management

DT through Smart Water Metering

LPWAN Communication Technologies and their Potential in Smart Water Metering

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - Smart Water Meters Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Case Study - Smart Water Metering Enabled by Advanced Communication Network and Analytics Improves Customer Service

Case Study - Smart Water Meter Enables Reduction in NRW

6. Industrial Internet of Things - Water & Wastewater Treatment

Key Challenges Faced in a Water & Wastewater Treatment Facility

Smart Online Water Sensors and their Impact on Process Efficiency

Revenue Forecast - Smart Online Water Sensors Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Case Study - Smart Online Sensors for Intelligent Process Control

Case Study - Water & Wastewater Treatment System Automation through AI

Case Study - Smart Analytics for Optimized Operation of a Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Facility

7. Industrial Internet of Things - Market Strategy & Analysis

What Should be the IIoT-based DT Approach Strategy for Water Utilities?

Future of DT in the Water & Wastewater Industry

Disruptive Innovations in the Water Industry - Data Analytics Platforms & AI

8. Market Participant Profile

Participant Profile - Xylem

Participant Profile - ABB

Participant Profile - Veolia

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Value-add Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships/M&A

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xabtyf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



