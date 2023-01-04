Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Food Supply Chain: Q4 2022 Report - Analysis of the Supply of Grains and Other Agricultural Produce

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Food Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal for this study was to analyze the global supply chain in the food industry and evaluate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global food supply chain.

The report will provide an overview of the global food supply chain and an overview of global agriculture production and trade. The report includes insights into the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on food security. Qualitative & quantitative insights on Russia and Ukraine's share in global food production.

The report utilizes various databases, including sustainability reports, annual reports, and other indicators used to develop the current market. It enables the reader to understand the food supply chain in general while also providing insight into the inter-relationship between the Russia-Ukraine war and the food supply chain. The report describes market growth, developing trends, industry leaders, and implementation of the Russia-Ukraine war on the food industry.

The detailed analysis of the regional and country-wise impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. A detailed analysis of price trade changes due to war. Further, it discusses the impact of war on agriculture in Ukraine and Russia. The report concludes with a particular focus on the key solutions to reduce risks in the food supply chain caused due to the war.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the impact of Russia - Ukraine war on the food supply of regional markets

Detailed analysis of major impacts - both long-term and short-term consequences - and disruptions caused on the global food supply chain industry due to the Russia - Ukraine war

Emphasis on the regional and country-wise impact analysis with respect to food products, along with a review of changes in the world trade and pricing index

Insight into the recent industry structure, food safety regulations and policies, production issues, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

More precisely, the study includes the following objectives:

Analyze the impact of the Russia - Ukraine war on the global food supply chain.

Analyze the overall impact of the Russia - Ukraine war on global food scarcity.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

This report is designed to assist decision-makers in the food supply chain by providing information about the Russia - Ukraine war and its impact on the trade of agricultural production and supply. The Russia - Ukraine war has led to a substantial decrease in the availability of important basic commodities. This has increased global food costs.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Overview of the Russia-Ukraine War

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Impact of the Food Supply Shortage

2.3 Consequences of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Food Industry

2.3.1 Food Manufacturers

2.3.2 Other Grain Producing Countries

Chapter 3 Global Food Supply Chain

3.1 Global Agriculture Production and Trade

3.1.1 Global Wheat Trade

3.1.2 Global Corn Trade

3.1.3 Global Barley Trade

3.1.4 Global Sunflower Trade

3.2 Russia and Ukraine's Shares of Global Agricultural Production

3.3 Overview of Food Supply Chain

3.3.1 Producer/Growers

3.3.2 Storage and Processing/Manufacturing

3.3.3 Distributors and Retailers

3.3.4 Consumers

Chapter 4 Ukraine and the Global Food Supply

4.1 Overview of Ukraine's Agricultural Production and Exports

4.1.1 Wheat

4.1.2 Corn

4.1.3 Sunflower

4.1.4 Other Oilseeds

4.1.5 Impact of the War on Ukraine's Agriculture Industry

Chapter 5 Russia and the Global Food Supply Chain

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact of the War on Agriculture in Russia

5.3 Impact on the Food Security and Food Price Index

5.4 Sanctions Imposed on Russia

Chapter 6 Regional and Country-Wise Impact Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact on the Middle East and Africa

6.3 Impact on European Countries

6.4 Impact on North and South America

6.5 Impact on Asia-Pacific Countries

6.6 Changes in World Trade

6.7 Changes in Price Trends

6.8 Solutions to Reduce Food Supply Chain Risks

Chapter 7 Appendix: Acronyms

