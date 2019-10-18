Impact of US-China Trade Conflict on the Server Industry, 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of US-China Trade Conflict on Server Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trade relations between the US and China saw significant changes in 2018 as the US government imposed a 10% tariff on ICT products imported from China, including servers. With a long development history in the Chinese market, 90% of the servers provided by Taiwanese server vendors are manufactured in China. Amid intensified tensions between the US and China and the emergence of national security concerns derived from China's spy chips, the development of the server industry has become increasingly important.



Background of the US and China trade and the impact on the server industry in particular

Development of US, Chinese, and Taiwanese server industries and includes the implications of the trade dispute on them

1.Overview of US-China Trade Dispute

1.1 Conflict Intensifies as Neither Side Willing to Make Concessions



2. Development of US and Chinese Server Industries

2.1 US Dominance Challenged by China

2.2 China's Spy Chip Incidents Ignites Network Security Concerns Worldwide



3. Impact on Taiwan's Server Industry

3.1 Less Impact on Taiwanese Server Industry Chain

3.2 Greater Impact on Server Industry from Network Security Concerns; Some Vendors Move Production Lines out of China



Amazon

Apple

Bloomberg

British Telecom

Foxconn

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Inventec

Mitac

Orange

Pegatron

Quanta

Reuters

Sugon

Wistro

