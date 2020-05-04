NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact on Consumer Behavior in the Americas: COVID-19 Survey Snapshot



Summary



The analyst is carrying out weekly consumer surveys in 11 countries between 25th March and 31st May 2020, to track consumer sentiment and shopping behavior during the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic. The sample size is 500 respondents per country, per week.



The two countries in scope for the Americas are Brazil and the USA.Questions are consistent every week, and cover consumer opinions about COVID-19, buying behavior and product choices and impact of the Coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak on consumers' lifestyle and activities.



This report summarizes the key findings from responses in week 3.



Key Highlights

- Over half of Americans (52%) and Brazilians (53%) are extremely concerned about the coronavirus outbreak. The US now has the most confirmed cases globally, which will undoubtedly be contributing to concern amongst citizens. Whilst in Brazil, it is expected that the true number of COVID-19 cases in much higher, due to a lack of testing and failure to report cases[1]. This uncertainty will continue to cause concern amongst citizens.

- 66% of Brazilians are now spending more time browsing social media than before the COVID-19 outbreak, with an enormous 31% saying they spend all day using social media.

- Unsurprisingly, the figures for fast food/casual restaurants reads very similar to fine-dining. A vast majority of Brazilians and Americans have stopped going or are going significantly less to casual restaurants. However, 8% of Brazilians and 11% of Americans are going to casual restaurants more frequently then before the coronavirus epidemic.

- The Consumer Survey shows that Brazilian tourists favor Western and South American products, over those from China, Asia and Africa. European products are seen as the most trustworthy with 83% respondents finding them reliable, closely followed by the USA with 82%.



Scope

- This report provides an insight into how the coronavirus pandemic is shaping consumer sentiment in Brazil and the USA.

- It summarizes key findings from the survey 's responses and offers insight into how destinations and industry players can adapt to meet changing demands and needs.



Reasons to Buy

- Gain access to primary survey data results.

- Understand how the coronavirus pandemic is changing consumer attitudes.

- Assess how you can adapt your business plans and strategies to better meet these changing needs.



