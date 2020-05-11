Impact on Global Plasma Therapy Market in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plasma Therapy Market (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure PRF, Leukocyte-Rich PRF): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasma therapy market is expected to reach US$384.94 million in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 7.24%, over the period 2020-2024. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing occurrences of orthopedic disorders, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding urbanization and growing preference towards non-surgical procedures are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of plasma therapy and barriers to implementation. A few notable trends may include escalating androgenic alopecia patients, huge demand due to coronavirus, better healthcare provision in developed countries and advancements in technology.

The global plasma therapy market can be categorized on the basis of type, source, application and end-users. Depending upon the type, the global plasma therapy market can be categorized into Pure PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Leukocyte Rich PRP, Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) and Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF). In terms of source, the global plasma therapy market can be segmented into Autologous and Allogenic. Whereas, on the basis of application, the global plasma therapy market can broadly be categorized into Orthopedic, Dermatology, and Cardiac Muscle Injury. And the global plasma therapy market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes, depending upon the end-user.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to advanced infrastructure which helped in increasing plasma collection over the time, rise in the occurrence of several orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, easy availability of therapeutics were the factors responsible for market growth in the abovementioned time period.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plasma therapy market segmented on the basis of type, source, application and end-users.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

, , and Rest of the World) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Biotest AG and LFB S.A.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Manufacturers and Suppliers

Plasma Therapy Service/Equipment Providers and Distributors

End Users (Hospitals & Clinics and Medical Research Institutes)

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Plasma Therapy

1.3 Types of Platelet Concentrates

1.4 Rare Diseases Treated by Plasma Protein Therapies

1.5 Uses of Plasma Therapies in Everyday Medicine

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Impact on Healthcare Sector

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Impact on Plasma Therapy

2.5 Demand Surge for Plasma Therapy

2.6 Regional Scenario

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Type

3.4 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Source

3.5 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Application

3.6 Global Plasma Therapy Market by End-User

3.7 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.3 Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Plasma Therapy Product Sales Volume Share by Company

7. Company Profiles



Biotest AG

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp9bt0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

