Impact Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat Market to Hit $4.3 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the impact sound insulation acoustic mat market which estimates the market valuation for impact sound insulation acoustic mat will cross USD 4.3 billion by 2026. The growth for the products in commercial buildings shall augment the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing penetration of the product mainly in the developing regions of Asia Pacific shall open up new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The construction industry in developed markets will have a more positive outlook as soon as the global pandemic crisis subdues, and household incomes improve. In developed regions such as Europe and North America, the remodeling of old infrastructure has not met the pack of deterioration. This has increased the demand for soft coverings used for dust-binding, good impact noise-reducing effect, and as insulators providing comfort & warmth with pleasing aesthetics.

The growing demand for innovative acoustic solutions in both residential and commercial sectors shall also positively contribute to the overall market size. Proficient players in the market such as Getzner Limited are constantly investing in research and development expenditure for development of products with excellent impact sound insulation characteristics. The company mostly produces acoustic mats of impact insulation using recyclable materials which not only reduces their production cost but also adheres to the stringent environmental regulations.

Commercial is likely to account for close to 65% of the global impact sound insulation acoustic mat market in 2026. Rubber and foam materials are widely used in the commercial sector to ensure high degree of impact insulation in the buildings.

Industrial application is another major segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the propelling usage of rubber acoustic products in several production and warehousing facilities. Proliferating industrialization in emerging economies coupled with the development of new products for application in the industrial sector will further support industry growth over the projected timeframe.

Some of the major findings in impact sound insulation acoustic mat market report include:

Rubber and Foam are the most revenue-generating sector of the overall market.



The rubber was the major material in 2019 and shall exhibit a CAGR of over 7.5% during 2020-2026.



Proficient Industry participants are focused on capacity expansion and joint venture strategies to earn a larger market share in the market.



The market is highly fragmented in nature and has a medium barrier level for new entrants.

The North America impact sound insulation acoustic flooring mat market will showcase considerable growth and generate revenues of over USD 1.5 billion in 2026. The massive regional market will be due to adopt these products in several residential and commercial development projects. Growing commercial and residential development projects across the region coupled with the presence of several global acoustic product manufacturers in the region will further support market growth over the projected timeframe.

The recovery of the real-estate sector in the region is expected to drive the demand for acoustic flooring insulation products. Europe was the largest revenue-generating region in 2019 and is anticipated to continue leading throughout the forecast period.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Impact Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Value addition at each stage

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.4 Vendor matrix

3.3.4.1 List of key manufactures/distributors

3.3.4.2 List of key potential customers

3.4 Raw material trends

3.4.1 COVID-19 impact on raw materials, by region

3.4.1.1 North America

3.4.1.2 Europe

3.4.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4 Latin America

3.4.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Technology trends

3.5.1 Flooring mats with higher rates of impact noise reduction

3.6 Key trends

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Growing construction industry across the globe

3.7.1.2 Excellent impact sound insulation properties of flooring mat products

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Higher costs of materials and availability of substitutes

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 North America

3.8.2 Europe

3.8.3 Asia Pacific

3.8.4 Latin America

3.8.5 Middle East & Africa

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10.1 Company market share analysis, 2019

3.10.2 Strategy dashboard

3.10.3 Patent analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.11.1 Threat of new entrants

3.11.2 Threat of substitutes

3.11.3 Industry rivalry

3.11.4 Supplier's power

3.11.5 Buyer's power

3.12 Regional price trends

3.12.1 Cost structure analysis

3.12.1.1 R&D Cost

3.12.1.2 Manufacturing Cost

3.12.1.3 Raw Material Cost

3.12.1.4 Distribution Cost

3.12.1.5 Operating Cost

3.12.1.6 Miscellaneous Cost

3.12.2 Price by material

3.12.3 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.12.3.1 North America

3.12.3.2 Europe

3.12.3.3 Asia Pacific

3.12.3.4 Latin America

3.12.3.5 Middle East & Africa

3.13 PESTEL analysis

3.14 COVID-19 impact on Impact Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat demand, by application

3.14.1 Residential

3.14.2 Commercial

3.14.3 Industrial

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

