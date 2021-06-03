Impact XM Announces Speaker and Sponsor Lineup for Cross-Industry Virtual Conference, Rethink 2021

DAYTON, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM, a global event and experiential marketing agency, has announced its lineup of speakers and sponsors for its biennial thought-leadership conference, Rethink 2021. Produced in partnership with MeetingPlay, a virtual events platform, the event is set to take place virtually on June 15 and June 16, bringing together over 500 event and experiential marketers across different industries and verticals. The two-day conference aims to support attendees as they reconnect, redesign and reinvent their business for the future.

Impact XM

"This past year has not been easy for our industry, and that's why Rethink 2021 could not come at a better time," said Impact XM President Jared Pollacco. "It's time for events and experiential marketing leaders to reimagine the future of the industry and get ready for live events again. We look forward to hearing our engaging lineup of thought leaders and influencers as they share their insights on what's to come."

Attendees will have access to thought-provoking speakers who will share insightful trends, applicable best practices, and informative case studies. Networking happy hours and chat rooms will give attendees an opportunity to connect with industry leaders.

Rethink 2021's featured speakers include Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist who will discuss his new book, "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know" and how we can build a learning organization in which people know what they don't know and are eager to improve on the status quo. Tiffani Bova, a global customer growth and innovation evangelist at Salesforce, will discuss the importance of resetting our mindset and the actions we can take to usher in growth for ourselves, our businesses and our customers as we rethink the future.

Rethink 2021's panelists include:

Trevor Laurence - AVP of Experiential Marketing at AT&T Business

- AVP of Experiential Marketing at AT&T Business Danielle Jennings - Managing Director of Executive Services and Global Public Affairs at Citi

- Managing Director of Executive Services and Global Public Affairs at Citi Bo Edwards - Director of Marketing Strategy at GSK - US Oncology

- Director of Marketing Strategy at GSK - US Oncology Marti Winer – VP, Event Production MGM Resorts International

– VP, Event Production MGM Resorts International Kavin Schiferdecker - SVP of the Convention Division at PHLCVB

This year's conference is sponsored by: MeetingPlay, Fingent, GSEAV, fazeFWD, On Location, TLC, AVX, Cort Events, TeamBonding, Crepes A Latte, MarketScale, MGM Resorts International, NMR Events, and Available Light.

To learn more about Impact XM and Rethink 2021, and to attend the conference, visit https://impact-xm.com/rethink-2021/ and register online.

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global event and experiential marketing agency with nearly 50 years of experience in creating events, meetings, conferences, exhibits, environments, digital engagements and consumer activations to connect clients' target audiences with their brands. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM has been recognized for insightful strategy, brilliant creative, smart fulfillment, and purposeful metrics. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Zurich, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com.

Media Contact:

Charisse Barnachea

847-404-5216

[email protected]

SOURCE Impact XM