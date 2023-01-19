Impact XM Celebrates 50th Anniversary, Marks 50 Years of Innovation and Looks Forward to Continued Growth

The Global Experiential Marketing Agency Reflects on its Successful Path, and Looks Ahead to Continuing its Legacy as an Industry Pioneer

DAYTON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Impact XM celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking an important milestone for the global agency as it continues to cement its legacy, driving the experiential marketing industry forward through creative evolution and innovation.

Founded in 1973 as "Impact Exhibits," the then-exhibit house specialized in custom design, management and construction of exhibit structure. Less than 10 years later, the organization became the first US company to offer European systems as customized, turnkey rental business solutions, and began international production across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Australia.

"We were founded with one guiding purpose - to provide creative and compelling solutions for our clients that deliver results," said Jared Pollacco, chief executive officer of Impact XM. "While our services have expanded as we and the industry grew, creativity and client service have always been in our blood."

Over the next 20 years into the early 2000s, Impact XM transformed into an experiential marketing agency by continuing to expand nationally and internationally and by establishing new groups for marketing, multimedia production, creative services and more, growing its solutions to provide an all-encompassing approach to experiential marketing. At the same time, the agency worked to advance the industry by giving event marketers the space to develop their own knowledge and networks, hosting its first Rethink conference in 2004.

In 2012, the agency rebranded as Impact Unlimited, and in 2015 merged with Aura XM to create Impact XM. Eight years later, Impact XM has increased its team to over 300 full-time and contract staff members housed in seven global offices. The agency serves clients across six continents and has been recognized for its innovation by winning top industry design awards.

"50 years as an agency is an incredible honor, and I am proud to celebrate this milestone with our dedicated team of some of the best in the business," said Pollacco. "Each and every team member has played a role in our continued growth and success over the past 50 years, and I look forward to the ways we continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing in the future."

As Impact XM enters this new era, the agency is dedicated to continued growth, while remaining true to its core values and a new brand promise of "X well-crafted." The agency will expand its Impact Health division, which provides brand experiences for leading life science companies, while also continuing to grow its international reach and sustainability practices.

