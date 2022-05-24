Impact XM to Connect Event & Experiential Marketers From Top Global Technology Brands at Rethink: Technology 2022

Leading Event and Experiential Marketing Agency Focuses on Emerging Technology Trends and How They Will Impact Events at Upcoming Rethink Conference

DAYTON, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 15 successful Rethink conferences, Impact XM is proud to host Rethink: Technology 2022, an industry-focused event on Thursday, June 2. In partnership with virtual and hybrid event platform MeetingPlay, this virtual, one-day event will welcome over 100 event and experiential marketers from some of the top global technology brands. Attendees will learn the latest insights focused on the unique marketing challenges in the ever-evolving technology industry to amplify their brand experiences in the years to come.

Rethink: Technology 2022

"We are thrilled to expand our Rethink conferences into more vertical-focused events to benefit our clients on a more individualized level. Technology plays a vital role in the success of any event, from concept to creation, and with Rethink: Technology, we are able to create a space for experts to come together to discuss the latest technology trends and how they will impact the future of events," said Impact XM CEO Jared Pollacco.

To start off Rethink: Technology 2022, Dex Hunter-Torricke, Head of Communications, Oversight Board for Meta will take attendees on a deep dive into the key technological trends of the next 10-20 years and what they mean for brands and organizations. Formerly, Dex was the Head of Communications at SpaceX, Executive Communications at Facebook and Executive Speechwriter at Google.

With the theme for this year's event as Explorations in the Event-Verse, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with and learn from some of the industry's top technology experts in breakout sessions dedicated to discussing a handful of topics, including:

Creative Curiosity

What organizations can do today to strengthen their brand story.

Ownable Experience

How the latest experiential technology and trends can help amplify brand experiences.

Personalized Intelligence

How to understand the tools needed to elevate interactions with customers and boost marketing strategies.

The closing segment of Rethink: Technology 2022 will be featuring The State of the Show, revealing key trends from CES, MWC and SXSW followed by a panel of experts discussing their observations of the evolving trends in events, and what they're expecting for the second half of 2022 and beyond.

If you are interested in learning more about Rethink: Technology, visit https://impact-xm.com/rethink-technology-2022/ . If you would like to attend the event, register at https://web.cvent.com/event/9ace47bb-a778-4663-a8ce-cfb608f762fa/summary .

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global event and experiential marketing agency with almost 50 years of experience creating events, meetings, conferences, exhibits, environments, digital engagements, and consumer activations to connect clients' target audiences with their brands. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM has been recognized for insightful strategy, brilliant creative, smart fulfillment, and purposeful metrics. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Zurich, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com .

