Impactful Investment Firm Vanderbilt Financial Group Dedicates a Year to Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities

WOODBURY, N.Y., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation has grappled with the events of the past few months, Management and Staff of impactful investment firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group, is committing themselves towards values-driven action by dedicating a full year (from Juneteenth 2020 to Juneteenth 2021) to Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities.

Vanderbilt Financial Group

"Vanderbilt Financial Group has been committed to using our platform and investments to help achieve some of the world's greatest challenges as outlined in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The goal of SDG 10 is to reduce inequalities and we see this as an opportunity to help reduce the inequities in the Black community around justice, healthcare and financial inclusion," says Steve Distante, Chairman and Founder of Vanderbilt Financial Group, and EO Ambassador to the United Nations.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are 17 Global Goals agreed upon by 193 countries in 2015 that address many of the world's most pressing issues and provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. Each year, Vanderbilt Financial Group chooses one or two intersectional goals to focus towards. With the growing unrest and social inequality, the unanimous decision was made in a recently released statement of solidarity to focus on SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities and help to address the economic and social inequalities our nation's Black communities currently face.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Using this celebration as a kick-off, Vanderbilt is working towards investing in tools, programming and events that address economic and income equality, financial inclusion, and justice for the Black communities of the US. In order to have an inclusive plan, Vanderbilt will collaborate with their many Financial Professionals across the country to create awareness, events, and education around systemic racism in the US.

Actions during this period will include:

August 28 : Reimagining Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech in Virtual Reality with performer and motivational speaker Stephon Ferguson .

Dr. "I Have a Dream" speech in Virtual Reality with performer and motivational speaker . January 18 : Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be used to develop activities, tools and resources around financial equity in the Black community.

Day will be used to develop activities, tools and resources around financial equity in the Black community. February: Vanderbilt will spearhead Black History Month celebrations, workshops and educational media creation centered around historical and current Black business leaders.

will spearhead Black History Month celebrations, workshops and educational media creation centered around historical and current Black business leaders. March 21 : International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in tandem with the United Nations' observed day, will focus on solutions for increased access to quality education, health services, housing, security, and increased political participation for communities of color around the globe.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in tandem with the United Nations' observed day, will focus on solutions for increased access to quality education, health services, housing, security, and increased political participation for communities of color around the globe. Juneteenth 19, 2021: Vanderbilt headquarters will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

More concrete activities and programming will be released as community input is gathered. Stay tuned to www.vanderbiltfinancialgroup.com for more info.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group:

Vanderbilt Securities is part of Vanderbilt Financial Group, an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture.

As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt Financial Group is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the financial services industry using the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals as a framework through educational site, Impact U. Vanderbilt Founder & Chairman Steve Distante recently released the award-winning documentary film "Igniting Impact" that sheds light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world's greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U at www.ImpactU.me.

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

Press Contact: Jeso O'Neill, [email protected] or 631-389-3668

Related Images

vanderbilt-financial-group-commits.jpg

Vanderbilt Financial Group Commits to SDG 10 for one year and a day

SOURCE Vanderbilt Financial Group