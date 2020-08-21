Impactian Seeks Professional Technology and Legal Writers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impactian, a San Francisco-based Extraordinary Talent On Demand™ platform, is recruiting top-notch technology and legal writers who are interested in working remotely on a range of interesting projects. Launched in 2019 to match employers with software developers, the EToD™ platform is now expanding its service to the field of technical and legal writing. Impactian is actively looking for prolific and effective writers who are skilled at digesting complex scientific information and presenting them in an accessible way.

Initiated as a business division within Impactio, Inc., Impactian empowers companies to scale their remote developer teams dynamically on demand, Impactian has designed a tested and rigorous screening process to identify the most uniquely qualified talent for each company's needs.

"With the global COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are looking for talent that can be flexible and employed as needed while adhering to health and safety guidelines of working from home," says Lawrence Shay, CEO and Co-Founder of Impactio. "This is where Impactian's strictly-vetted line-up of writers and other professionals come in." Through its intensive selection process, Impactian is proud to say that it only recruits the top 2% of professionals in any given industry. The newly recruited technology and legal writers will be no exception.

Successful candidates will have excellent writing, editing, and critical thinking skills, and will be vetted according to Impactian's strict standards before joining its network. Hired writers will be drafting technical and legal documents based on provided materials, revising documents according to internal standards and client feedback, and performing research on a wide range of scientific topics to supplement said writing.

Professional writers interested in applying for the position should submit their resumes and writing samples to [email protected] or [email protected] for review. For more information on this role, please visit Impactian's website via the following link https://www.impactian.com/technical-writer-jobs

Learn more about Impactian at: https://www.impactian.com

About Impactio

Impactio Inc. is an American internet technology company based in San Francisco, California, that operates several online data analytics aggregators in different application domains and owns a remote extraordinary talent network including namesake and flagship Impactio.com, LeaseTalk and Impactian. Its flagship Impactio.com is America's leading platform of academic impact analytics and professional reputation management designed for PhDs, scientists, researchers, and engineers. Launched in early 2020, the platform offers its members visualized impact analytics reports, citation management tools, academic resume builder, and network capabilities.

Impactio also owns Impactian, which offers Extraordinary Talent on Demand™ (EToD™) service empowering companies to dynamically scale their remote developer teams on demand. Impactian is a premier elite talent network consisting of the world's top 2% of extraordinary developers and other talents who have been pre-vetted by Impactian and will be connected to well-established companies in the globe to offer remote and agile development services on demand.

Impactio is made with love and passion for technology and founded by alumni from the EECS Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Stanford University, and Rice University.

History of Impactio

As a PhD candidate and research fellow at the EECS department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Lawrence Shay realized the needs and advantages of using visualized charts and quantitative metrics to demonstrate the academic impact of highly achieved individuals. However, there was no such tool available at the time. Shay later founded Impactio with his technology team in 2017 and launched its flagship website service in early 2020. The vision of Impactio is to integrate various innovative online services within its flagship platform catering to technological professionals to help them be more productive and succeed. Shay was admitted to patent bar and is an active patent practitioner licensed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to practice in patent cases.

The ripples around the Impactio logo represent the research contributions that impact the scientific and academic community.

CONTACT:

Impactio, Inc.

Public Relations Department

1.415.287.0187

[email protected]

https://www.impactio.com

