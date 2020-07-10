Impactio's LeaseTalk Brings Transparency to Commercial Lease Data and Protects Tenants' Interests

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impactio, Inc., a San Francisco-based data analytics company and remote talent solution provider, announces the launch of LeaseTalk, a commercial real estate review and intelligence platform and location-based forum committed to improving transparency of the commercial lease data and advancing tenants' interests. LeaseTalk offers renters a strategic advantage when it comes to finding and renting the ideal property, discussing related legal issues or connecting with other tenants in the same building.

"Renters have traditionally relied on the information provided by the landlord or property manager, which can be less than accurate at times," says Lawrence Shay, CEO and Co-Founder of Impactio. "LeaseTalk, a sort of Glassdoor for tenants, operates as an online location-based forum and leasing building's review platform where tenants can discuss the following topics: Lease Termination, Rent Reduction, Legal Discussions & Lease Disputes, Sublease Space, and General Discussions around Rental Spaces. All of these possibilities come under the unique package of an online service that operates in a similar fashion to what Glassdoor has done for job seekers to look for good employers."

While landlords and property managers enjoy various screening tools to protect their interests, such as background checks, applications, and credit checks, prospective tenants don't have a way to gauge the risks involved with renting a property. In fact, the only way a renter typically finds out that they've landed in a less than desirable situation is after they've already signed a lengthy lease contract.

With LeaseTalk, prospective tenants have a powerful lease intelligence tool on their side. This dynamic solution lets users leverage a seamless search feature for finding reviews, prior lessees' actual rent information, and related discussion on any property they're interested in. Once they view a property, they can read reviews left by previous tenants or leave reviews of their own on properties they've rented. They can also start a discussion thread to ask questions related to the lease or the rental property and wait for other tenants in the local neighborhood to reply. The consolidation of building reviews, actual rent data information, and local discussions makes heightened transparency possible and protects the interests of prospective tenants who look forward to finding their dream property.

Learn more about LeaseTalk at: https://www.leasetalk.com

About Impactio

Impactio Inc. is an American internet technology company organized in Delaware in 2017 and based in San Francisco, California, that operates several online data analytics aggregators in different application domains and owns a remote talent solution service including namesake and flagship Impactio.com, LeaseTalk and Impactian. Its flagship Impactio.com is America's leading platform of academic impact analytics and professional reputation management designed for PhDs, scientists, researchers, and engineers. Launched in early 2020, the platform offers its members visualized impact analytics reports, citation management tools, academic resume builder, and network capabilities.

Impactio catalyzes global scientific and technological advancement by developing various innovative online services within its flagship platform catering to technological professionals to make scientific communication more effective, ultimately helping scientists and researchers be more productive and successful. LeaseTalk is a commercial real estate (CRE) review and intelligence platform and location-based forum committed to improving transparency of the commercial lease data and advancing tenants' interests.

Impactio also owns Impactian, which offers Extraordinary Talent on Demand™ (EToD™) service empowering companies to dynamically scale their remote developer teams on demand. Impactian is a premier elite talent network consisting of the world's top 2% of extraordinary developers and other talents who have been pre-vetted by Impactian and will be connected to well-established companies in the globe to offer remote and agile development services on demand.

Impactio is made with love and passion for technology and founded by alumni from the EECS Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Stanford University, and Rice University.

History of Impactio

As a PhD candidate and research fellow at the EECS department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Lawrence Shay realized the needs and advantages of using visualized charts and quantitative metrics to demonstrate the academic impact of highly achieved individuals. However, there was no such tool available at the time. Shay later founded Impactio with his technology team in 2017 and launched its flagship website service in early 2020. The vision of Impactio is to integrate various innovative online services within its flagship platform catering to technological professionals to help them be more productive and succeed. Shay was admitted to patent bar and is an active patent practitioner licensed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to practice in patent cases.

The ripples around the Impactio logo represent the research contributions that impact the scientific and academic community.

CONTACT:

Impactio, Inc.

Public Relations Department

1.415.287.0187

[email protected]

https://www.impactio.com

Related Images

leasetalk-logo.png

LeaseTalk Logo

building-profile-page-of-leasetalk.png

Building Profile Page of LeaseTalk

location-based-forum.png

Location Based Forum

map-view-of-the-lease-data.png

Map View of the Lease Data

SOURCE Impactio