Impartner Announces 5th Annual Global Awards

"We're extremely proud of our customer base and the world-leading customers we serve," said Curtis Brinkerhoff, Impartner's VP of Customer Success. "There are so many great examples of how companies have taken their channel performance to the next level using our technology, which is ever more critical in an environment where it's nearly impossible to be on the ground and the indirect channel is more important now than ever before. The selection process is difficult but this year's winners truly stand out for their innovation in a crowd of very talented pros."

To learn best practices from this year's winners, click here. For a demo on how Impartner can help you deliver these kinds of results and accelerate the performance of your channel by an average of 32.3 percent, click here.

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465. Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

