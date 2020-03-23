Impartner Announces New Chief Financial Officer and VP of Customer Success to Capitalize on Explosive Growth in Channel Management Technology

"We're excited to have the CFO and customer success strength of Jonathan and Scott join the Impartner team and help us take the next phase of our company's growth," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "I want to thank Bert, who has been an incredible help in growing the business 10x in the last five years."

Spira brings a proven track record of CFO positions, including leading a host of SaaS and software companies from BROWZ to Untangle to Blinkx to Autonomy, where he's helped drive tremendous growth, complete numerous acquisitions and lead a highly successful IPO. Taylor brings an equally robust background of global customer success leadership with a broad range of SaaS/Cloud/CCaaS leadership including Five9, Workfront and NICE inContact, plus deep channel experience. Over the course of his multi-decade career, he has designed and built channel programs and strategies for fast-growing companies and managed hundreds of employees in customer services and contact centers worldwide.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Impartner's experienced leadership team and help Impartner continue to extend the use of the company's robust, SaaS-based, multi-award winning solution to corporations worldwide," said Spira.

"The growth of Impartner's customer base and the blue-chip list of leading corporations is unparalleled in this industry," said Taylor. "It's a privilege to step into this role and help these corporations maximize the value they get from Impartner's technology solutions and accelerate the performance of their channel operations."

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

