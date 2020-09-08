Impartner Announces New Chief Revenue Officer; Expands Executive Team to Capitalize on Growth of Channel Management Technology Industry

Curran brings an extensive history of market-making SaaS and enterprise software executive and sales leadership with companies such as Cedar, Clarus, Synthio, Izenda and ExactTarget, where as VP of Sales he led the enterprise sales team to grow sales 150% annually, driving an increase in total company revenue from $7M to $125M in 6 years. Curran is also recognized for his reputation for consistently exceeding revenue goals and for building, leading and coaching high-performance sales teams.

Curran's appointment comes on the heels of a steady stream of news and momentum from the company including ongoing national and international recognition ; industry-first innovations from the company's Channel Innovations Labs such as Journey Builder , Channel Intel+ , and Program Compliance Manager ; the formation of Impartner's Channel Chief Advisory Board (CCAB), comprised of top channel strategists focused on sharing best channel practices worldwide; the launch of the Impartner Channel Economic Stimulus Packages, which are specifically tailored to help companies stimulate the performance of their channel in this historically challenging business environment; and the company's just-announced acquisition of the Brand Control and Demand Generation (TCMA) business from TIE Kinetix.

"Impartner and the channel management technology market are in the enviable position of having a solid track record of success and surging demand as partners step into the driver's seat for companies who can no longer be there in person for the foreseeable future," said Curran. "I could not be more thrilled to join this experienced team and help take Impartner to the next level in the market."

"Bill brings an absolutely stellar record of transformative sales success and excellence in sales coaching and leadership," said CEO Joe Wang. "We're happy to have him take the reins of the sales organization and, at the same time, to have Mark, who has grown our customer base 10x in recent years, focus on expanding our channel operations."

