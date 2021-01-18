Impartner Appoints SaaS Thought Leader Robert Reid to Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to have Rob's wealth of experience help us in our continued evolution into a world-class SaaS company," said Impartner Chairman & CEO Joe Wang. "He joins at a time when more and more companies rely on channel management technologies to help them grow and scale."

"I could not be more excited to join the Impartner board and help champion the company's long-term success as a global channel management technology leader," said Reid. "Having led so many companies that sell through the channel, I believe Impartner is in a unique position to revolutionize how corporations optimize what is generally 75 percent or more of revenue that flows through their indirect channels."

The news of Reid's appointment continues the latest in a string of milestones for Impartner, which delivered record-breaking performance in Q4, including the company's steady stream of new solutions from its Global Channel Innovations Labs:

Journey Builder, which automates the partner journey from onboarding to generating sales and helps ensure consistent performance and revenue from every partner.

Channel Intel+, the company's new business intelligence engine, which provides data analysis and intelligence to help companies refine the recipe for their perfect partner and the set of actions that best accelerate mutual revenue.

Program Compliance Manager, which automates partner tiering, compliance tracking and partner status, reducing program administration and avoiding overpayment, which averages 20 percent in the majority of channel programs.

TCMA Demand Generation Center, the industry's smartest, most automated, most scalable through partner marketing demand solution uniquely sends demand directly to partners.

Impartner was also recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report, which is available for download here. For a demo or to request a POC of Impartner's award-winning technology, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is a global leading provider of channel management platform and the fastest-growing pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The company's flagship PRM solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465.

