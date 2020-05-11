Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg Recognized as One of CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

The CRN ® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.

As CMO of Impartner, Desberg is responsible for driving demand for Impartner's channel management solutions, which are the choice of top channel chiefs and corporations worldwide to accelerate their channel sales — many of which are among CRN's Top 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs and CRN's 5-Star Partner Programs. Desberg is widely known in the channel, having led the company's presence at industry events worldwide and ImpartnerCON, the company's flagship customer and channel management summit, which, in its 5th year, has become the largest channel chief event worldwide.

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

"Our customer base includes such an amazing list of top women channel leaders worldwide, and we're excited to have Kerry recognized as one of CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel for her work to help elevate Impartner to its leadership position in the channel management technology industry," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "The passion we have for transforming the performance of our customers' channels is unending, and we appreciate Kerry's industry leadership and persistent passion for bringing that value to life for corporations worldwide."

"What an honor to be included with so many amazing professionals for whom I hold such high regard," said Desberg. "I'm proud of the role that Impartner PRM plays in accelerating the performance of our customers' indirect sales, and even more proud to count so many of these talented women as customers, colleagues and friends."

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

