Impartner Ranks No. 1 in Partner Management Automation In New Report from Analyst Firm Research in Action

The Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix ™ is primarily a survey-based methodology for vendor evaluation, in which 63 percent of the evaluation is based on a survey of enterprise IT or business decision makers. The remaining 37 percent is based on the analyst's judgement, which is informed by a combination of intensive interviews with software or services vendors and their clients, plus their informed, independent point of view as an analyst. This approach is one of the key differentiators of Research In Action in market research. For this report, RIA interviewed 1,500 marketing and business managers with budget responsibility in enterprises globally. RIA selected those vendors who achieved the best evaluations scores from the buyers but disregarded those with fewer than 15 evaluations or that did not fit the market profile.

"What's clear in this year's report is that the pandemic has both accelerated digital transformation and created a new dimension of partners requiring a much more sensitive and dynamic digital platform," said Peter O'Neill, author of the report and Research Director, Research In Action GmbH. "The PMA vendor landscape will leave pure-play PRM or TCMA behind. Impartner is the overall global leader for Partner Management Automation tools and automates the total partner journey — for every type of partner."

It's humbling and exciting to come out on top as the solution our market knows and trusts to manage their entire partner journey," said Impartner VP Product Gary Sabin. "And certainly, to be recognized for customer satisfaction, our price/value ratio, and as the company that can best meet contemporary partner management demands through a single streamlined platform is incredibly rewarding. Those things are at the core of what the Impartner team is focused on delivering to our customers everyday worldwide."

Join Sabin and O'Neill on November 11th, 2021, at 8 a.m. MST/4 p.m. CEST for a webinar, where they will discuss this research and partner management automation trends for 2022 and beyond. Register here.

This news comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of a $50 million round of funding, led by Brighton Park Capital with participation from existing investors Savant Growth, Emergence and Golub Capital. Recent groundbreaking product releases from Impartner include Impartner PX™ Partner Experience, a lightning-fast, modern, consumerized interface designed from the ground up to delight partners and accelerate indirect sales; Journey Builder, which helps companies choreograph the perfect partner journey; and Program Compliance Manager, which helps solve the No. 2 problem facing channel chiefs, managing program compliance.

About Research in Action

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

